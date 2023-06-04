June 4, 2023
Charting Careers Scholarship & Awards Night

Charting Careers, an Annapolis non-profit focusing on Annapolis youth and families, held its annual Scholarship and Awards Night on Wednesday, May 17 at the Annapolis Marine Museum. It was an exhilarating evening celebrating the achievements of elementary, middle, high school, and college students, and their parents/caregivers. Academic scholarships were awarded to four high school seniors and five continuing college students, most of whom are the first in their families to go to college. “We are so proud of our young scholars who persevere through challenges, discover their own power, and reach their goals,” remarks Charting Careers Executive Director Erin Snell.

The evening included opening remarks by Dr. Snell and Charting Careers Education Director Ashley Mackell, a video message from Anne Arundel County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Bedell, a scholarship presentation by Maryland State Delegate Shaneka Henson and a representative from the office of Maryland State Delegate Dana Jones. The event attended by over one hundred young scholars, parents, volunteers, and supporters included a Keynote Speech from Joniece Pitts, a Charting Careers college scholar and sophomore at Towson University, as well as several inspiring addresses by middle and high school students. Ms. Pitts stated that she didn’t realize college was for her until she joined Charting Careers and was connected with her mentor. Now, she wants to inspire other young people to attend college.

Charting Careers has coalesced the resources of volunteers, donors, sponsors, charitable organizations, and partnered with the City of Annapolis, Anne Arundel County Public Schools, and state and county offices. This community has tutored, mentored, partnered with families, and served as equity champions with Annapolis students and their families since 2018. This organization strives to simultaneously address individual, family, school, and community factors to successfully prevent problems and promote strengths.

Charting Careers is proud to be partnering with the Annapolis Rotary Club and is the beneficiary of proceeds raised from their annual Black Tie and Diamonds fundraiser in March 2024. Tickets will be available on their website at www.chartingcareers.org and at www.annapolisrotary.org. To volunteer, donate, or sponsor, contact Erin Snell, Ph.D. at [email protected].

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

