Life In The Area

BWI Energy Summit

 The Caucus of African American Leaders will present the 2023 Energy Summit on Friday, June 30, 2023, from 10:00 am to 3:00 pm at the BWI Westin.

The event will bring together experts, policymakers, non-profit organizations, industry leaders, community leaders, and activists who share a common goal of advancing environmental justice and promoting sustainable energy practices. 

The Caucus is excited to welcome Tennessee Representative Justin J. Pearson as the Keynote Speaker. Recently known as one of the “Tennessee Three,” Pearson has long advocated for Environmental Justice, fighting against water pollution, and contaminated waste, and he proposed heavy opposition to the Byhalia Pipeline project. 

Justin J. Pearson is President and founder of Memphis Community Against Pollution (MCAP) and co-founder of Memphis Community Against the Pipeline, which is a Black-led environmental justice organization that successfully defeated a multibillion-dollar company’s crude oil pipeline project that would have poisoned Memphis’s drinking water and stolen land from the community. 

Guest Speakers include Maryland State Senator Sarah Elfreth, Delegate Shaneka Henson, Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, AA County Council Chairman Pete Smith, and Patuxent River Keeper Fred Tutman. 

Over the next two years, Maryland will decide how the state should reduce its emissions to net-zero by 2045. This will encompass every part of our life, the modes of travel we use to get to work, the buildings that we live and worship in, how our homes are powered, and what types of jobs and opportunities are available to communities across Maryland. 

The event is free, but seating is limited; please register at 2023 Energy Summit

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County.

