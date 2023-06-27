Burr Vogel Named Acting Director for Annapolis Public Works

Annapolis City Manager Michael Mallinoff has named Burr Vogel as Acting Director of the Annapolis Department of Public Works. Vogel will assume the role on July 1, 2023, immediately following the departure of longtime DPW Director and former City Manager David Jarrell. Jarrell will retire on Friday, June 30, 2023 after more than 13 years with the City of Annapolis.

Vogel is a Licensed Professional Engineer (PE) who holds a Master of Science in Construction Engineering and Management from Georgia Institute of Technology. He has worked as a Civil Engineer and Project Manager in the Annapolis Department of Public Works since November 2022. Prior to his service to the City, Vogel was a senior project executive at Jacobs Technology in Bangor, WA. A retired Naval officer, Vogel has served as a director of public works at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickham (Hawaii), one of the largest Department of Defense installations in the world, and at Naval Support Activity Bethesda

“For most of my career in both the public and private sector, I have managed complex public works departments with direct responsibility for engineering, environmental conservation, construction and maintenance,” Vogel said. “Annapolis has set its sights on an ambitious portfolio of public works projects to bring this historic city into a vibrant and resilient future. I look forward to contributing.”

Under Director Jarrell, Annapolis completed numerous high-profile public works projects, including the new Hillman Parking Garage (Opened in 2023), Water Treatment Facility (2017), Truxtun Park swimming pool (2020), Public Works Operations complex (2023), and solar energy park (2018). Jarrell also played a leadership role in developing plans for City Dock. From 2020 to 2022, Jarrell was Annapolis City Manager.

“David has been a true team player,” said City Manager Michael Mallinoff. “When he stepped up to serve as City Manager, he had no idea a global pandemic was on the horizon. He led with a steady hand through turbulent times and I thank him for a smooth transition and for his service to the City.”

Naming a permanent department director requires appointment by the Mayor and confirmation by the Annapolis City Council. City Manager Mallinoff noted he will work closely with the Mayor to name a permanent replacement.

While acting director, Vogel will earn $163,940 per year.

