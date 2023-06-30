Baysox Drop Another Game to Patriots

Three solo home runs were not enough for the Bowie Baysox, as they dropped their second consecutive game to the Somerset Patriots by an 11-3 final.

Baysox arms allowed five home runs of their own, as solo home runs from Aaron Palensky in the top of the second and Trey Sweeney in the top of the third blasted Somerset to an early 2-0 lead against right-handed starter Peter Van Loon.

Bowie would quickly tie things in the bottom of the third on back-to-back solo shots from Anthony Servideo, his first at the Double-A level, and Ramon Rodriguez on his second with the Baysox this season. However, Somserset would just as quickly take the lead back in the top of the fourth. Van Loon would yield his third long ball of the night – a two-run home run to Jeisson Rosario, that gave the Patriots a 4-2 edge. Van Loon (L,2-4) would finish after the four completed frames, allowing the four earned runs on five hits, joined by two walks and five strikeouts. Bowie would get back within a run on a solo homer from Donta’ Williams, but inch no closer on the evening.

Right-hander Connor Gillispie entered for the Baysox in the fifth and was immediately greeted by back-to-back doubles from Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells, with the later driving in a run to make it a 5-3 Somerset lead. The Patriots added on two more in the frame via a two-run blast from T.J. Rumfield – the fourth home run of the night and the seventh in the first two games of the series for Somerset. Rumfield tacked on an additional tally in the seventh with a sacrifice fly RBI, before the Patriots notched three more in the ninth off a two-run home run courtesy of Everson Pereira and an error that allowed Tyler Hardman to score on a double.

Much like Wednesday night’s 3-2 defeat, the Baysox struggled as the game went on with runners on base. Bowie loaded the bases with one out, following the back-to-back home runs, in the third, putting Somerset’s right-handed starter Richard Fitts on the ropes. However, the Baysox were unable to plate any additional damage in the frame. Fitts (W, 4-5) went on to pitch 5.1 innings, yielding the three earned runs on six hits with two walks and four strikeouts. The missed opportunity in the third repeated itself for Bowie in the sixth, as the Baysox left 11 runners on base Thursday night and went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

The loss drops Bowie to 31-40 on the season. The Baysox look to continue their series with the Patriots on Friday night, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.

