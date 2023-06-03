June 3, 2023
Local News

Baysox Battle Into Extra-Innings For the Win

A late solo home run from Heston Kjerstad and a game-winning single from Noelberth Romero in the 10th inning backed a strong pitching performance, as the Baysox came from behind to take down the Harrisburg Senators 3-2 on Friday night.

Romero’s single came with one out in the tenth, as Bowie had runners on the corners. Billy Cook began the inning as the runner at second base for Bowie, and advanced to third on a successful sacrifice bunt from Anthony Servideo. Cesar Prieto was then intentionally walked as a pinch hitter, before Romero punched one through a drawn-in Harrisburg infield for Bowie’s second walk-off win of the season.

The day did not start as promising for the Baysox. Right-handed starter Justin Armbruester was greeted with an infield single to lead off the game by the Senators’ Robert Hassell III. With one out, Hassell would score from first on an RBI double from James Wood, granting Harrisburg a 1-0 lead. The Senators doubled their advantage on Armbruester in the second. Leonel Valera led off the frame with a single, advancing to second on a balk, tagging and heading to third on a fly ball out from Jose Sanchez, and then scoring on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Harrisburg.

The Baysox found plenty of frustration throughout the evening offensively. Against left-handed starter Mitchell Parker, the Baysox stranded two runners on base in each of the first two innings, including hits by Anthony Servideo and Hudson Haskin, alongside walks to Billy Cook and Coby Mayo. Eventually, John Rhodes broke through in the third inning with a solo home run against Parker. Rhodes’ third long ball of the season got Bowie on the board and cut the deficit to 2-1. 

Unfortunately for the Baysox, offensive struggles continued. Parker would only last four frames on the evening for Harrisburg, but stranded two more Baysox runners in the fourth, after back-to-back singles from Servideo and Randy Florentino had Bowie threatening to tie the game. The Baysox continued to do damage, but struggled to find the timely hit against the Senators’ bullpen, stranding two more runners in the fifth against right-hander Tyler Beck. Bowie loaded the bases in the sixth inning, as Romero walked and Kjerstad singled against southpaw reliever Evan Lee, before he was lifted for right-hander Malvin Pena, who hit Mayo to load the bases. Haskin stepped up to the plate and ripped a Pena offering to the warning track in left, but it was caught by Harrisburg left fielder Blake Rutherford to end the inning, as Bowie left the bases loaded and dropped to 0-for-9 on the evening with runners in scoring position.

On the mound, a combination of Armbruester and right-hander Connor Gillispie held serve for the Baysox. Armbruester did not allow a fit following Valera’s single to lead off the second, and went five strong innings with three strikeouts, before Gillispie took the ball for four dominant frames, striking out seven.

Bowie finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth. With two outs and the bases empty against left-hander Lucas Knowles, Kjerstad launched a pitch down the right field line that snuck over the wall for his 11th home run of the season to tie the game at two.

After being unable to win the game in the ninth, right-hander Kade Strowd took the ball for the Baysox in the tenth. Strowd walked Hassell upon entry, and a sacrifice bunt from JT Arruda would push Hassell to second and the lead runner Cluff to third with one out. However, Strowd (W, 1-1) would nab back-to-back strikeouts to get out of the frame. That set the stage for Romero to notch Bowie’s first hit with a runner in scoring position all night in 12 at-bats, allowing them to pick up the win and even the six-game set, and walk it off against Jack Sinclair (L, 0-1).

The win improves the Baysox record to 18-29 on the season. Bowie and Harrisburg will continue the series on Saturday, with first pitch set for 6:35 p.m. ET from Prince George’s Stadium.  

Bowie Baysox Staff

Bowie Baysox Staff

View articles

The Bowie Baysox are a Minor League Baseball team located in Bowie, Maryland. They are the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, and play in the Eastern League. Their home ballpark is Prince George’s Stadium.

