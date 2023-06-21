Bad News For New Drivers. Pre-COVID MVA Skills Tests Are Back

The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration is resuming standard testing operations for its driving tests and ending temporary modifications put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Effective immediately, Motor Vehicle Administration driver’s licensing examiners will remain in an applicant’s vehicle for both the closed course and on-road testing portions of the non-commercial skills test. The closed course tests basic control of the vehicle, and on-road testing further evaluates driving skills.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Motor Vehicle Administration modified the driver’s skills test in June 2020 to ensure social distancing could be provided in the interest of health and safety. Tests were conducted on a closed course, with the licensing agent providing instruction outside the vehicle.

In June 2022, the administration resumed on-road testing of non-commercial driver’s skills tests with a driver’s licensing agent inside the vehicle. The course testing continued with the driver’s licensing agent outside the vehicle to ensure the applicant was prepared to drive on the roadway. Now the examiner will be in the car during the entire on-course portion of the test.

For more information about Motor Vehicle Administration's driver's skills test and additional resources, click here.

