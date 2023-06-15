Anne Arundel County Police to Offer Free Steering Wheel Locks to Kia and Hyundai Owners

The Anne Arundel County Police are hosting a Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway to county residents who drive Hyundais and Kias amid a surge in thefts of the cars.

The event will be held at Brooklyn Park Middle School at 200 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn on June 29th from 9 am to noon.

Social media videos – primarily on TikTok – which demonstrate the ease of stealing both Hyundai and Kia models, are believed to be contributing to the surge in thefts. The targeted vehicles are those with keys rather than push-button ignitions.

The car manufacturers are offering free software upgrades. However, many owners of the affected vehicles have not taken advantage of these upgrades.

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, a county resident, and have proof of a Hyundai or Kia ownership. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

