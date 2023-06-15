June 15, 2023
Annapolis, US 72 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash THIS WEEKEND: Juneteenth Celebration in Annapolis How to Determine Liability in a Car Accident Anne Arundel County Police to Offer Free Steering Wheel Locks to Kia and Hyundai Owners How to Expand Your Knowledge Base as a Project Engineer
Local News

Anne Arundel County Police to Offer Free Steering Wheel Locks to Kia and Hyundai Owners

The Anne Arundel County Police are hosting a Steering Wheel Lock Giveaway to county residents who drive Hyundais and Kias amid a surge in thefts of the cars. 

The event will be held at Brooklyn Park Middle School at 200 Hammonds Lane in Brooklyn on June 29th from 9 am to noon.

Social media videos – primarily on TikTok – which demonstrate the ease of stealing both Hyundai and Kia models, are believed to be contributing to the surge in thefts. The targeted vehicles are those with keys rather than push-button ignitions.

The car manufacturers are offering free software upgrades. However, many owners of the affected vehicles have not taken advantage of these upgrades. 

To be eligible, you must be at least 18 years old, a county resident, and have proof of a Hyundai or Kia ownership. Supplies are limited and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Previous Article

How to Expand Your Knowledge Base as a Project Engineer

 Next Article

How to Determine Liability in a Car Accident

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

Father’s Day 2023v2-1 (1) copy

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Book the Pavilion-1 (3) copy

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu