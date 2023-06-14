Anne Arundel County Council Passes $2.1 Billion Budget

he Anne Arundel County Council passed County Executive Steuart Pittman’s Fiscal Year 2024 budget today by a 6-1 vote. Council Chair Pete Smith, Vice Chair Allison Pickard, and Councilmembers Nathan Volke, Julie Hummer, Amanda Fiedler, and Lisa Rodvien, voted in favor of the budget.

“The process that led to passage of this budget was collaborative, nonpartisan, and driven by shared values,” County Executive Steuart Pittman said. “The final product sets our county up for future economic challenges, while investing in our children, our families, our environment, and the local institutions that deliver essential services. I want to thank the Council, the auditor, and my budget team for a job well done.”

The FY24 budget fully funds the Board of Education’s compensation package for Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS) employees. This includes an 8% pay increase for all units, a $5/day raise for substitutes, a 10% COLA for contract bus drivers, and a $2,000 bonus for special educators. The budget also provides funding to raise starting teacher salaries to $58,161, allowing Anne Arundel County Public Schools to address the urgent need to fill vacant positions.

“This year’s budget puts us on a path to meet our needs for our schools, our police, and our firefighters,” County Council Chair Pete Smith (District 1) said. “I’m also thankful that our residents are getting vital capital investments like the Brooklyn Park Community Center and the Severn-Harman Pedestrian Network.”

“Today we made critical down payments on our schools, our Housing Trust Fund, our public safety,” Council Vice Chair Allison Pickard (District 2) said. “Our District 2 residents will see much needed investments in CAT North, Old Mill Middle North, along with the Glen Burnie Library and the North Arundel Swim Center.”

The budget adds new police, firefighter, and sheriff positions, while investing in reentry work at the Ordnance Road Correctional facility. The budget funds a new Joint 911 Operations Center, new fire stations at Cape St. Claire and Jessup, and a Police Special Operations Facility and Real Time Fusion Center.

“I want to thank County Executive Pittman and my Council colleagues for recognizing the need to invest in our police officers and our firefighters. They have our back, we need to have theirs,” Councilmember Nathan Volke (District 3) said.

“Making sure our schools have the resources they need was a top priority for me and my colleagues on the Council. I’m also very pleased that we have increased our funding and commitment to organizations such as the Anne Arundel County Food Bank to help address the needs of our most vulnerable residents,“ Councilmember Julie Hummer (District 4) said. “I’m proud to share in the investments the budget makes in our communities, like the WB&A Trail, the Odenton Library Community Park, and road and sidewalk improvements.”

“Our teachers, our police, and our firefighters will get the funding they need to make sure our communities are safe and our children are learning,” Councilmember Amanda Fiedler (District 5) said.

“This year’s budget balances our education and housing needs alongside key investments in land conservation and parks,” Councilperson Lisa Rodvien (District 6) said. “Capital improvements at several District 6 parks and Parole Transportation Center – alongside funding to assist the City of Annapolis in acquiring additional Carr’s Beach property – will make our county a better place for future generations.”

For more information on the County’s FY24 budget, visit aacounty.org/fy24budget.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

