Annapolis Woman Dies in Early Morning Fire

Investigators from the Anne Arundel County Fire Department are investigating the County’s fourth fatal fire of 2023.

Shortly after 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 10, 2023, crews were called to the 3200 block of Blackwalnut Drive in the Blackwalnut Cove community in Annapolis for a house fire.

60 Personnel from AA county Fire department, Annapolis Fire department, and the U.S Naval Academy Fire department had the fire under control @ 3:08 AM

The victim, the sole occupant of the home at the time was discovered at 6:32 am and was declared deceased at the scene.

The fire is under investigation. The total loss of the fire is estimated to be approximately 225K.

This is the fourth fatal fire in Anne Arundel County this year

