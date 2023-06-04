Annapolis Police Release More Information on Latest Homicide

This is an update to a story we first broke last night about a fatal shooting in Eastport.

On June 3, 2023, just after 10:00 pm, Annapolis Police officers responded to the 1100 block of Madison Street for a report of shots fired.

Officers arrived and located an adult female shooting victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, identified as 26-year-old Amari Tydings of Annapolis, was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information about this incident can contact detectives at 410-260-3439. You can also call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP and submit an anonymous tip. If your tip leads to an arrest or indictment, you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.

This is the third homicide in the City of Annapolis for 2023.

