June 14, 2023
Annapolis, US 67 F
Homestead Gardens Spring
Local News

Annapolis Film Society to Screen Undisclosed Film

The Annapolis Film Festival and the Annapolis Film Society has announced that they will be screening a new, soon-to-be-released film from Searchlight Pictures.

The Annapolis Film Society, with the support of Searchlight Pictures (Chevalier, Flamin’ Hot), will bring you a special secret screening – a sneak peek of their highly anticipated new release feature! 

We haven’t done this before, but we know that you will enjoy it!

An award-winning Sundance film, this is your chance to be ahead of the curve and be among the first to experience the magic that Searchlight Pictures consistently delivers. With its reputation for producing thought-provoking and visually stunning films, Searchlight Pictures continues to captivate audiences around the globe. The Annapolis Film Society was chosen as one of the few platforms to unveil its latest cinematic gem.

Come join the Annapolis Film Society and be part of a special group of film enthusiasts who will witness this new film in Annapolis. If you want to be entertained, this film will live up to the hype. Mark your calendars, clear your schedules, and get ready for a great evening on June 14, 2023 at Maryland Hall.

Buy a ticket, bring a friend and be surprised together. 

Merrill Family Pavilion Now Open at Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park

Education Interrupted by COVID? MHEC Has Some Money to Complete It!

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

