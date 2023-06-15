June 15, 2023
Annapolis-Based Smithey Law Group to Offer Free LGBTQ+ Hotline for Employment Issues

Smithey Law Group, LLC is proud to announce an event offering free legal advice to the LGBTQ+ community. On Tuesday, June 20th, from  1-5 pm. People can access Smithey’s LGBTQ+ Hotline, and talk to one of their attorneys about any LGBTQ+ employment law issues.  

The firm’s team of attorneys will be available to answer questions and provide advice on a wide range of topics, including but not limited to: 

  • Discriminatory treatment such as in hiring, promotions, disciplinary actions, termination, or other employment decisions based on: 
    • Sexual orientation  
    • Transgender Identity 
    • Nonconformance to Gendered Stereotypes 
    • Marital Status 
    • Sex/Gender of Marital or Domestic Partner 
  • Harassment by Supervisors or Coworkers 
  • Hostile Work Environments Based on Sexual Orientation or Gender Identity 
  • Retaliation 
  • Medical Coverage and other Employee Benefits Issues 
  • Legal Issues Related to Coming Out at Work 

“A great way for our firm to celebrate Pride Month and support LGBTQ+ individuals is to offer our legal expertise to LGBTQ+ employees, who face unique challenges in the workplace,” said Lisa L. Walker, Senior Associate at Smithey Law Group LLC, herself a member of the LGBTQ+ community. “More than 40 percent of LGBTQ+ workers report being closeted at work, and many LGBTQ+ people face discrimination from supervisors and coworkers. Our aim is to empower individuals by helping them navigate the complexities of employment law.” 

Callers can reach the LGBTQ+ Hotline at 410-919-2990. Smithey Law Group, LLC encourages LGBTQ+ employees and business owners with questions about LGBTQ+ related issues in Maryland and Washington, D.C., to take advantage of this opportunity.  

NOTE: We featured Joyce Smithey on a Local Business Spotlight. Have a listen!

