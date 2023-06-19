Ann Alsina of CovingtonAlsina Earns Blockchain and Digital Assets Certification

Ann C. Alsina, the founding member of CovingtonAlsina, has earned the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets™ from the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals.

“We congratulate Ann for this remarkable achievement,” said DACPF founder Ric Edelman. “Her commitment to serving clients’ best interests is demonstrated by the successful completion of this rigorous program.”

By attaining this certificate, Alsina has been granted access to exclusive educational resources to better serve investors.

“We frequently get questions about digital assets,” said Alsina. “I look forward to helping more clients interested in blockchain, bitcoin, or other digital offerings.”

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, has assisted clients since 2012 in every aspect of their financial lives with an approach based on education, compassion, and ongoing relationships. Learn more at CovingtonAlsina.com

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

