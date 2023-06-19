June 19, 2023
Local News

Ann Alsina of CovingtonAlsina Earns Blockchain and Digital Assets Certification

Ann C. Alsina, the founding member of CovingtonAlsina, has earned the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets™ from the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals.  

“We congratulate Ann for this remarkable achievement,” said DACPF founder Ric Edelman. “Her commitment to serving clients’ best interests is demonstrated by the successful completion of this rigorous program.” 

By attaining this certificate, Alsina has been granted access to exclusive educational resources to better serve investors.  

“We frequently get questions about digital assets,” said Alsina. “I look forward to helping more clients interested in blockchain, bitcoin, or other digital offerings.” 

CovingtonAlsina, an Annapolis-based financial planning firm, has assisted clients since 2012 in every aspect of their financial lives with an approach based on education, compassion, and ongoing relationships. Learn more at CovingtonAlsina.com  

John Frenaye

John Frenaye

View articles

John is the publisher and editor of Eye On Annapolis. As a resident and business owner in Anne Arundel County since 1996, he realized that something was missing regarding community news–and Eye On Annapolis was born in late spring 2009.

John’s background is in the travel industry as a business owner, industry speaker, and travel writer. Regarding journalism, news, blogging and social media, he cut his teeth with MSNBC.com.

