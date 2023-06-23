AMFM Awards $5000 Music Scholarship to Severna Park Senior

Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Inc. (AMFM), a nonprofit organization that supports professional Annapolis-area musicians and music programs for youth, has awarded its annual Tim King Music Performance Scholarship of $5,000 to Severna Park High School senior Page Judge. This fall, Ms. Judge will enroll as a freshman at the University of Michigan, where she will study Music Education and Performance.

An accomplished and dedicated musician with impressive academic credentials, Page has taken on significant leadership roles in the music and academic communities during her high school years, including acting as the Drum Major for the Marching Band, the student band director for two musical productions, President of Severna Park High Schools’ “Jam Land”, principal Euphonium in the Concert Band, and bassist for the Jazz Band. In 2022, Page was the winner in the Euphonium category for the Anne Arundel County Public Schools Concerto Competition, and a Young Arts Merit Winner. She has performed with the All-National Concert Band, and the Honor Band of America, as well as other regional honors bands, and the Benfield Brass Band and Benfield Pops. In her application essay she describes her dream of one day becoming a high school band director.

This is the scholarship’s sixth year. Scholarship candidates were evaluated on several criteria—including their participation in high school music performance groups, volunteer community-based music opportunities, private lessons, a videoed performance piece, and an essay—to assess their commitment to pursuing music performance academically. “Tim King was an important member of the Annapolis music scene and we are excited to continue honoring his legacy by providing this scholarship to a very worthy senior. We wish Page the best of luck and look forward to following her musical career,” says AMFM President P.J. Thomas.

