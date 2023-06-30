All You Need to Know About Independence Day in Annapolis and Beyond

Annapolis City Mayor Gavin Buckley invites all residents to the celebration of Independence Day with a parade and fireworks on Tuesday, July 4, 2023.

The parade will begin at 6:30 pm at Amos Garrett Boulevard and proceed along West Street, Church Circle, and Main Street. At 8 pm, the Salvation Army James B. Anderson Conservatory Band will perform patriotic music at Annapolis City Dock after the parade. The fireworks display will begin at approximately 9:15 pm.

INDEPENDENCE DAY IN ANNAPOLIS

Main Street and the Spa Creek Bridge (from Eastport to downtown) will be closed to traffic beginning at 6 pm and remain closed until the conclusion of the fireworks, at approximately 10 pm. Please note that parking downtown will be crowded. In addition, close-in parking may make it more difficult for out-of-towners to get out of town after the celebration.

Please be aware that the closer you get to downtown, the harder it will be to park and the more difficulty you will have getting out of town after the celebration. For up-to-date parking information, visit www.AccessAnnapolis.com.

Parking is available at Hillman, Knighton, or Park Place. The free downtown “magenta” shuttle will run along West and Main Streets. The downtown shuttle will run from 8 am to midnight on July 4, 2023. On Tuesday, July 4, the City will have a cooling bus parked outside the Harbormaster’s Office on Dock Street.

Due to heavy traffic and large attendance, local garages may fill up early. Therefore, the City will also provide free shuttle from the Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium (Gate 5) to Lawyers Mall from 4:30 pm to midnight. Parking at Navy Stadium will be $10 per vehicle on Monday, July 4, 2023.

PARKING RESTRICTIONS

Beginning at 4 pm and extending until about 10:30 pm, parking will be prohibited, and violators may be towed from the following areas:

City Dock

Main Street

Randall Street

Market Space

Both sides of Severn Avenue between First and Burnside Streets

ROAD RESTRICTIONS AND CLOSURES

In Eastport, vehicular traffic into the north side of the Eastport Peninsula will be restricted between 5 pm and 10:30 pm. Pedestrian traffic will be permitted. Roadblocks will be set up at 5 pm at Sixth Street at Severn Avenue and Sixth Street at Chesapeake Avenue, denying access to downtown via the Spa Creek Bridge. Off Edgewood Road, Bembe Beach Road from Awald Road to the end will be closed for a private event.

Prince George Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Craig Street to Maryland Avenue from 2 pm to midnight. East Street will be posted as “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 pm to midnight. Randall Street will be posted “Resident Only Parking” from Prince George Street to King George Street from 2 pm to midnight.

Vehicular traffic will be denied access to the downtown area from 5 pm until approximately 10:30 pm. Road blocks will also be set up in the following locations:

Church Circle and Main Street

Duke of Gloucester Street at Conduit Street, at Green Street, at St. Mary’s Street, and at Compromise Street

Traffic will be allowed to flow down Duke of Gloucester Street from Church Circle and into Eastport via one lane (not into downtown Annapolis) until 9 pm. At that time, the Spa Creek Bridge will be closed, and Duke of Gloucester Street will be closed to ensure pedestrian safety and facilitate foot traffic movement leaving the area after the fireworks display. Be alert to road closures in the area of Bladen Street and College Avenue (State of Maryland construction project).

BOATING RESTRICTIONS

The draw span of the Spa Creek Bridge will be closed to boat traffic from 8:30 pm to 11 pm. Because of the anticipated crowded conditions, boaters are urged to select their preferred viewing area anchorage early and warned to avoid the 1,000-foot Safety Zone around the fireworks barge. For questions about boat restrictions during the fireworks, contact the City Harbormaster’s Office at 410-263-7973.

The consumption of alcoholic beverages on the streets and sidewalks in Annapolis is prohibited. Alcoholic beverages are also prohibited at Susan Campbell Park. Fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited at Susan Campbell Park, along with the firing of pyrotechnics and flares.

CITY OF ANNAPOLIS CLOSURES

City of Annapolis offices will be closed on Monday, July 3, and Tuesday, July 4, to celebrate Independence Day. Roger “Pip” Moyer Recreation Center and Stanton Center will be open on July 3 until 6:30 pm. Pip Moyer and Stanton Center will be closed on Tuesday, July 4. The Kenneth R. Dunn Municipal Pool at Truxtun Park will be open on Monday until 7 pm and will open with reduced hours on Tuesday (11 am to 5 pm).

Refuse and recycling: Monday pickups will remain unchanged. Tuesday pickups will occur on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday pickups will remain unchanged.

Annapolis Transit will NOT operate regular transit on Independence Day but will operate shuttle bus service to and from Navy Stadium and Calvert Street (at Bladen) from 4:30 pm to midnight.

OTHER INFORMATION

Fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited at Susan Campbell Park along with the firing of pyrotechnics and flares.

OTHER AREA CELEBRATIONS AND DISPLAYS

Annapolis: Annapolis Harbor, 9:15 pm July 4

Baltimore: Baltimore Inner Harbor, 9:30 pm July 4

Bel Air: Rockfield Park, 9:30 pm July 4

Catonsville: Catonsville High School, 9:15 pm July 4

Cherry Hill: Baltimore City, Middle Branch Park, 9:30 pm July 4

Columbia: Downtown Columbia Lakefront, 9:20 pm July 4

Dundalk: North Point Government Center, 9:15 pm July 4

Glen Burnie: Sawmill Creek Park, 9 pm July 3

Havre de Grace: Havre de Grace shoreline, 9:15pm July 2

Kent Narrows: Kent Narrows, 9:20 pm July 4

Ocean City: 125th & the Bay and South End Boardwalk, 9:30 pm July

Sherwood Forest: 9:00 pm July 3 (invite only unless by boat)

THE LAW

Maryland allows these types of fireworks, according to the state’s fireworks page:

gold-labeled sparklers

novelty items (i.e. party poppers, snap pops, snakes)

ground based sparkler device

These types of fireworks are not allowed:

Firecrackers, Cherry Bombs, Black Cats, M-80’s, Crackling Ball’s, and Smoke Bombs

Roman Candles, and Bottle Rockets (whistling and/or with report)

Sky Rockets, Helicopter-type Rockets, Spinning Wheels, Moving Tanks

Any firework shot from a mortar tube

Fireworks are illegal in Baltimore City, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, and ground-based sparklers are prohibited in Ocean City, Harford, and Howard counties.

These types of fireworks are allowed in Maryland:

Gold-labeled sparklers (meaning they do not contain chlorates or perchlorates)

Novelty items (like snap pops, party poppers and snakes)

Ground-based sparkler devices

Toy pistols, toy canes, toy guns and other devices with paper caps so that a hand cannot touch the cap when the cap is in place for use

Paper-wrapped snappers that contain less than 0.03 grains of explosive composition

Ash-producing pellets known as “snakes”

Here are fireworks safety tips from the fire marshal:

Keep ignition sources away from children

Use fireworks only outdoors

Light only one firework at a time and move quickly away from the firework

Keep children and pets away from fireworks

Never light fireworks in your hand

Never throw fireworks

Soak used fireworks in a bucket of water

Clean up debris from fireworks

Never attempt to re-light a firework that did not go off

Wait 15-20 minutes if a firework does not go off, then soak in a bucket of water

Do not allow children to handle ground-based or hand-held sparklers. The temperature of a sparkler can reach 1800 degrees Fahrenheit.

When handling sparklers, do not wear loose clothing.

You must be at least 16 to purchase hand-held and ground-based sparklers.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

