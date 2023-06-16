Aldi Latest Grocery Coming to Annapolis

Eye on Annapolis has learned that Aldi supermarkets will be coming to Annapolis.

The popular grocery will occupy part of a new development at 2510 Riva Road formerly occupied by Verizon. Currently the existing multi story building at Riva Road and Holiday Court is being demolished.

The project is billed as “The Shoppes at Riva” and will also be home to Salon Lofts and Honey Grow. The Riva Road corridor is booming with construction from a mixed use project opposite the Annapolis Town Center and another luxury apartment and office/retail project at Admiral Cochrane Drive.

The project is expected to open I. January of 2024.

