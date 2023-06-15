A Message From Canton Restaurant

Earlier this month, we reported that Canton Restaurant in West Annapolis would be closing for good at the end of June. Today, we received an email from Chris Wong, the granddaughter of founders Lisa and Ben Wong, who asked us to pass along this message.

“Hi Everyone,

Some of you may know me as ‘Chris from the Canton” Lol But for those who don’t, I am a proud 4th Generation worker at The Canton Restaurant.

I speak for My Grandparents, Coworkers and Myself When i say, though we are deeply saddened to close, We really do appreciate everyone’s support through the years, it’s what kept us going. Thank you all for making us apart of your lives and memories.

For those who don’t know, My Great Grandparents opened The Canton Restaurant in 1960. It was thee first Chinese Restaurant to open in Annapolis and has been in business 60+ years. My Grandmother, Lisa Wong has been there 30 years who is now ready to retire.

The Restaurant was one of my first jobs out of high school and in my years of working, i’ve learned SO much, met SO many people and just really grew to love it and will FOREVER be Thankful for the Community, My Hardworking Coworkers, and most of all My Grandparents. Thank you to everyone who came out, even til the very end.”