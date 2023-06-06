6 Important Tips For Teen Drivers

The CDC reports that car crashes are the eighth leading cause of death globally, and this number is even higher for young people.

In such an environment, teen drivers must follow all rules and regulations.

Here are six important tips for teen drivers:

1. Lack Of Experience Is Detrimental

A common misconception held by many teens is that they have excellent driving skills because they have either practiced a lot in controlled conditions or they have been observing other drivers for long enough.

This type of confidence can be dangerous as a lack of experience driving on the road can result in a lack of quick reflexes.

You should always be vigilant when driving and not take your eyes off the road.

2. Monitoring Weather Conditions Is Important

If you are a new driver, you need to understand your limitations.

If you know that you cannot handle driving on a slippery sleet covered road, then don’t risk it. You should always monitor the weather conditions in your area before leaving your house.

3. Don’t Develop Irresponsible Driving Habits

There are too many irresponsible driving habits that many continue to keep up regardless of being reprimanded over and over by the authorities.

As you are learning to drive, try your best to start early when it comes to developing good habits.

Wearing your seatbelt, not speeding, not driving when sleepy, not texting or calling while driving, ignoring distractions, etc. are all habits that can save your life.

4. Substance Abuse Can Cost You Your Life

No matter what your poison is, substance abuse can cost you your life.

If you drive under the influence of any substance that alters your judgment, vision, and reflexes, you are putting yourself and others at risk.

The most commonly abused substances are alcohol, marijuana, cocaine, and methamphetamine. However, this does not mean that substances have to be contraband to have this effect. Even some prescription medicines can have this effect.

If you are ever in a situation that involves drug-impaired driving, you need to contact a reputable DUI attorney immediately.

Do not say or do anything without the presence of a lawyer.

5. Follow All Licensure Rules

Your country may have varying rules depending on your age and traffic laws which could dictate the type of license you get when you first start driving. For example, licensure laws in the US typically have 2-3 phases of licensure that all include specific rules.

For example, some states allow you to get a learner’s permit during your teenage years, usually around the age of 14-16. While this allows you to drive anywhere you want, you will need to have a licensed adult in your passenger seat the whole time. You also might not be able to take any other minors in your backseat or drive at night.

The final stage is usually a full license which allows you to drive without any limitations on the type of passengers that are in your car or the time you choose to drive.

The best thing that you can do as a teen is meet these requirements fully as it can keep you from getting points on your license early on in your life.

6. Keep Your Car In Check

It is important to pay attention to your car, especially if it is an old car that has not been maintained well. You should get your car checked out every time you see a new warning light show up on your dashboard.

You would be surprised to hear how often people ignore their “check engine” light or some other flashing signal. Ignoring these can result in bigger problems over time that may be extremely expensive.

Additionally, you should stay up to date on your car’s state inspection as well as your insurance as these are necessary documents required to be a lawful driver.

Conclusion

All in all, there are many things that you can do to keep yourself and your passengers safe while driving. As a teen driver, you should keep the above tips in mind as you enjoy your newfound freedom responsibly.

