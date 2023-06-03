June 14, 2023
3 Things That Can Improve Your Life (But Are Difficult in the Moment)

There are many things in life that aren’t exactly enjoyable now, but they improve your life in the long run. Some of those things are acts that avoid undesirable outcomes, such as filing your taxes so that you aren’t getting angry letters and penalties from the IRS. However, others are things that are easy to put off, but that will pay dividends if you do them. Below are three things that may not be what you’d choose to do on your next day off but that you’ll be glad you took the time to address.

End-of-Life Planning

End-of-life planning isn’t so much for you as it is for your loved ones. It takes away any guesswork on their part about your wishes. You can and should talk to them about what you want, but the actual end of your life can be so stressful that these conversations are forgotten or misconstrued. A good end-of-life plan gives them something concrete to refer to. You can work on it with them, opening the way to conversations that reduce the likelihood that they will misunderstand your intentions. This can seem overwhelming, and it’s easy to procrastinate on putting together the documents that you need. 

You might assume that end-of-life planning doesn’t carry many benefits in the here and now, but there is actually one huge benefit, and that’s the opportunity to talk to your loved ones about this topic. Communicating with them about your wishes and finding out what’s important to them can bring you closer together. In addition, you can be confident that both your wishes for end-of-life care and what you want to happen to your assets are clear. You may also want to think in terms of establishing a legacy. Some choose to set up a trust that will combine charitable giving with benefits to their children or grandchildren that specify certain conditions for receiving their distribution, such as finishing college or starting in a career.

Saving for Retirement

This can feel like just one of the money-saving tips for seniors and a waste of money that you want or need to put toward other things in your 20s. However, the earlier you start saving for your retirement, the more powerful the money you put away will be. You might think that you should wait until you’re older and have a bigger salary, but compound interest means that money that you contribute to your retirement account at 25 is much more valuable than what you contribute at 35. 

Of course, if you are 35, 45, or even older, it’s not too late to save, even if you’ve never done it before. Every bit will make your retirement years that much easier. You may want to periodically review your retirement investments to make sure they’re still growing as you like and that you remain happy with your choices.

Networking

Some are just naturally good at networking and enjoy doing it. Everyone else has been told that it’s important to do but feel awkward and insincere when they try. However, personal and professional networking truly is one of the most valuable skills that you can learn, and it’s not about trying to sell a fake version of yourself to everyone you meet. 

In fact, this is precisely the kind of networking that falls flat. Instead, think of this as relationship-building. When you see those in front of you as real people instead of prospects, you’ll find that it’s much easier to make connections that can mean a better job, a more satisfying role in your community or entry into an organization that you want to be a part of.

Stephanie Maris

Stephanie Maris

View articles

Stefanie is a local blogger and social media content marketer from Maryland and most recently a wife and a mother. She has an unhealthy obsession with puns, sarcasm and caffeinated beverages.

Close Menu