10 NFL Rookies To Look Out For In 2023

One of the most exciting aspects of any coming NFL season is the development of the rookie class. In 2022, that included two receivers scoring 1,000 receiving yards and two running backs who went beyond 1,000 rushing yards. Looking at the regular season would suggest that there are many rookies that you should keep an eye out for. It is also worth paying attention to NFL news to keep on top of their further development.

Brock Purdy (San Francisco 49ers)

What may have proven Purdy’s worth as a rookie was how the 49ers did not miss Jimmy Garoppolo. Purdy simply took over with the poise and confidence of a seasoned pro that should only get better with age. His quick release, mobility, and quick decision-making may give him the edge in the coming season. What also helps is Kyle Shanahan’s system which allows Purdy to utilize his whole playbook to devastating effect.

Garrett Wilson (New York Jets)

Once Garrett Wilson finds some consistency, he should excel for the New York Jets. He’s proven to be a great option for their offense with some impressive route running. Wilson can also make some difficult catches, yet his total of 56 from first-down help prove his potential. Should the Jets find a decent quarterback then Wilson may prove even more formidable in the coming season.

Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks)

When Walker ended the regular season scoring 100+ yards rushing in three straight games, that caught the attention. He led the way for rookies in terms of rushing scores with nine and can only improve on his efficiency. The quarterback spot at the Seahawks should not be a huge issue as Walker will be a huge part of their offense.

Aidan Hutchinson (Detroit Lions)

If you managed to see Aidan Hutchinson’s college tape then his 2022 season was not a huge surprise. As a two-day defensive end, he can both disrupt the pocket and then create an edge versus the run game. He led the way for pressures with 46 and brought an urgency to his team. With little time spared, Hutchinson has led the Lions’ defense and his relentlessness should take them further.

Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks)

Two aspects to Tariq Woolen’s game excite NFL fans and mean his talent should come to fruition in the future. He has an arm span of 79 inches and managed a time of 4.36 seconds during the 40-yard dash. Woolen also has a route awareness that comes from three seasons in college when he was a wide receiver. He still has a lot to learn yet just four players scored more defensive snaps than his 1,095.

Sauce Gardner (New York Jets)

Gardner has met expectations and more as a rookie. Both confident and explosive in his play, he can learn from his mistakes too. He was one of the NFL’s most impressive cornerbacks and he should only improve going forward.

Chris Olave (New Orleans Saints)

Imagine if Chris Olave had a quality quarterback to play with and he’d probably have more than 1,000 yards. Already, he has become a player that the Saints can rely on and build on. With just one drop, he’s one of the more dependable wide receivers out there. That Olave managed the third 1,000-yard season belonging to a rookie should set him up for the 2023 season.

Tyler Linderbaum (Baltimore Ravens)

As a rookie center, Linderbaum instantly improved the Ravens’ offensive line. He had a 94.7% win rate for pass blocks which led the way for offensive linemen as rookies. With a tough, durable mentality, he should excel as an NFL center.

Jaquan Brisker (Chicago Bears)

During his 15 games, Brisker had four sacks and 104 tackles yet there is more to come. The Bears should be upgrading their defense, certainly the front seven, and that should aid Brisker’s progress. In 2022, Brisker showed some real potential as a top-down disruptor yet he has so many traits to his game. Under Matt Eberflus’ scheme, Brisker should be able to develop his game even further.

Dameon Pierce (Houston Texans)

Were it not for an ankle injury that ended his season in Week 14, Pierce may have finished as the leading rushing rookie. With a full preseason until his belt, Pierce should hit the ground running going into the 2023 season. A new quarterback also helps his chances of racking up more yards.

Summary

One thing to bear in mind with rookies is how their development can go. Some rookies take a while to make their mark while others fit into teams like they have been there for years. Certainly, Brock Purdy showed his worth pretty much immediately yet Dameon Pierce should need little time.

Some rookies will appear better once their franchise makes the appropriate signings. They cannot be relied upon just yet but given time and patience, they can certainly make their mark. Should the Saints get a high-quality quarterback in the draft then the likes of Clive Olave and Garrett Wilson should impress.

