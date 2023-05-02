May 2, 2023
You Won’t Believe Who’s Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one!  A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year.  Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!

One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffet Band Tribute

Sunday, May 21

7:30pm | $35

Garrison Keillor Tonight

Wednesday, July 5

8pm | $55

Technicolor Motor Home: A Tribute to Steely Dan

Sunday, October 8

8pm | $28.50

Enter The Haggis

Wednesday, October 18

8pm | $23.50

Peter White’s Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala: 20th Anniversary

Sunday, December 3

4:30pm & 7:30pm | $47.50

UPCOMING SHOWS:  

05/02 Oh He Dead

05/05 Vanessa Collier

05/06 The Natural Lines (formerly matt pond PA) w. The Lighthouse & The Whaler *All Ages Matinee

05/06 High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock

05/07 Kirk Whalum

05/09 Amy Ray Band w. Becky Warren

05/10 The Quebe Sisters

05/11 The Cream of Clapton Band Presents: The Very Best of Eric Clapton

05/12 The Iguanas

05/13 Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe

05/14 The Outlaws

05/16 Matt Schofield

05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda

05/18 The Gibson Brothers

05/19 Sierra Hull

05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper

05/21 One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffet Band Tribute

05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou

05/24 Neal Francis

05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh

05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)

05/27 Atomic Light Orchestra: Performing the Music of ELO

05/28 Kendall Street Company

05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights

For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com

