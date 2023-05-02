You Won’t Believe Who’s Coming to Rams Head On Stage

Rams Head On Stage is a little taste of Nashville, New Orleans, and Austin all rolled up in one! A small, intimate venue where no seat is more than 48 feet from the stage. A small venue that packs a big punch with top national acts 364 days a year. Check out the latest shows that are coming up and mark your calendar!
One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffet Band Tribute
Sunday, May 21
7:30pm | $35
Garrison Keillor Tonight
Wednesday, July 5
8pm | $55
Technicolor Motor Home: A Tribute to Steely Dan
Sunday, October 8
8pm | $28.50
Enter The Haggis
Wednesday, October 18
8pm | $23.50
Peter White’s Christmas feat. Mindi Abair & Vincent Ingala: 20th Anniversary
Sunday, December 3
4:30pm & 7:30pm | $47.50
UPCOMING SHOWS:
05/02 Oh He Dead
05/05 Vanessa Collier
05/06 The Natural Lines (formerly matt pond PA) w. The Lighthouse & The Whaler *All Ages Matinee
05/06 High Noon: A Tribute to Lynyrd Skynyrd & Southern Rock
05/07 Kirk Whalum
05/09 Amy Ray Band w. Becky Warren
05/10 The Quebe Sisters
05/11 The Cream of Clapton Band Presents: The Very Best of Eric Clapton
05/12 The Iguanas
05/13 Honest Lee Soul & Michael McHenry Tribe
05/14 The Outlaws
05/16 Matt Schofield
05/17 Andrew Duhon w. Altameda
05/18 The Gibson Brothers
05/19 Sierra Hull
05/20 Bodeans w. Chris Trapper
05/21 One Particular Harbour: Jimmy Buffet Band Tribute
05/22 The Lone Bellow w. Lindsay Lou
05/24 Neal Francis
05/25 Mark Hummel’s Blues Survivors w. Anson Funderburgh
05/26 Weird Science (Dance Floor)
05/27 Atomic Light Orchestra: Performing the Music of ELO
05/28 Kendall Street Company
05/31 Pure Prairie League w. The Porch Delights
For a complete calendar or to buy tickets, visit www.ramsheadonstage.com