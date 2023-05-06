WunderTrading: How Do the Trading Custom Signals Work?

TradingView is probably the most popular charting tool out there. It is a cloud-based service that provides its users with a wide range of different analytical instruments such as technical indicators, unique complex strategies, user-generated content, and graphical overlays. What we call TradingView automated trading is a technique where a bot uses data from this platform to determine which order to place on an exchange.

How to automate a TradingView strategy?

You will need three components to automate any trading strategy rooted in technical analysis:

An account on TradingView. You must create your strategy and signal generators (read, technical indicators) that will send inputs to your bot.

An account with WunderTrading. Here, you will have your bots that receive the data from TradingView and act according to their instructions instantly.

An account with an exchange platform. The exchange receives orders from bots and executes them as quickly as possible. WunderTrading is integrated with various exchanges, including Binance, KuCoin, Kraken, and Coinbase Pro.

You will need to develop a good strategy to ensure that your TradingView bot signals make sense and allow you to make money consistently. Reading and learning more about technical analysis and the most commonly used techniques to predict the market is a good idea, but you can also browse the forums and search for solutions highly valued by other users.

The TradingView website has multiple exciting solutions that were tested by the community. Creating a good system on your own is possible, but it takes dedication and time — two things that many of us do not have. People also tend to learn things gradually, so we need time to process the information.

How to use TradingView custom signals?

Special signals that can be sent to bots are called “alerts”. You must use the Pine Editor, the proprietary script language and editor of the TradingView platform. However, it is not something that requires hours of studying. You can simply copy and paste corresponding lines from WunderTrading’s bot.

You need to create a strategy on the TradingView website. We will take the RSI swing strategy as an example.

Go to your TradingView account and open a chart for the asset you want to work with.

Press “Indicators” in the upper menu of the chart and type “RSI” in the search bar.

Go to “Technical”, and “Strategies”, and choose the desired strategy.

Rename the strategy to make it editable. Click on the “Pine Editor” in the bottom bar and then on the “lock” icon.

Go to WunderTrading and select a bot that will use this strategy’s alerts.

You will see the section with “Trading Bot Alert Details” and several strings named “Open Long”, “Close Long”, “Open Short”, and “Close Short”.

These strings are entered in corresponding lines in the Pine code (you will need to read the WunderTrading tutorial on adding these lines to the editor).

Add a new alert to the strategy by clicking the “alarm” icon and add to the comment box “{{strategy.order.comment}}” instead of the code inside the box.

Now, WunderTrading can receive TradingView bot signals and execute your strategy automatically. You can find more details about editing the script for the RSI or any other strategy on the WunderTrading website and in the knowledge base on the TradingView platform.

There are many interesting strategies to choose from. For example, Buy and Sell signals from TradingView also use RSI with a twist: it tracks the consonance between RSI and the price MA. A simple yet effective strategy with highly volatile assets such as Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies.

WunderTrading TradingView integration: how to connect them

You don’t need special links between your TradingView account and your WunderTrading account. Even basic plans on both platforms are sufficient to create a simple RSI strategy since TradingView allows users to have up to three indicators on a chart for free, and WunderTrading allows users to run up to five bots for free.

Since these two platforms can communicate using webhooks, you don’t need to connect them manually. Just copy and paste code as necessary and add minimal edits to the Pine script to start trading right away. Some of the best crypto bots use TradingView signals effectively, and you can run them without paying a single dime.

Should you use TradingView’s custom signals?

Considering the intensity and competitiveness of the market, many experts would say that it is necessary to use custom signals and automation in general. The biggest CEX platform in the world Binance, is integrated with WunderTrading and allows its customers to fully automate their market activities. You may employ some of the finest and well-performing strategies on this exchange.

TradingView automated trading on Binance is an excellent way to add low-risk automated strategies to your portfolio and diversify with unique products that may offset some riskier investment endeavors.

We recommend you start small and use only free plans on both TradingView and WunderTrading to explore the idea of automated trading and decide whether you want to expand your operations. Each bot can use only a fraction of your total portfolio on a connected exchange account. Give each bot 5% to work with and track their progress. If you find them interesting to run, upgrade to a paid plan and increase the share of your portfolio that bots can use.

The main takeaway

TradingView is an excellent tool allowing retail traders to use complex trading strategies with multiple indicators and generate outstanding results. However, automation brings your experience with the crypto market to the next level, creating even more opportunities to make money. Bots work around the clock and will continue searching for perfect entries even when you are sleeping.

WunderTrading can help you reach your fullest potential on TradingView by automating every step of your strategy!

