Woman Stabbed in Annapolis on Monday Afternoon

A woman was stabbed multiple times in a domestic dispute, and the suspect was later found dead in Prince George’s County.

On May 1, 2023, just before 2:00 pm, the Annapolis Police Department was dispatched to the 700 block of Newtowne Drive for a call of an assault.

Once on the scene, officers found an adult female victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was air-lifted to Maryland Shock Trauma in critical but stable condition. Police believe this was a domestic incident.

The suspect fled the scene and was subsequently found deceased in Prince George’s County. The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The police did not release any details surrounding the suspect’s death.

This is an active and fluid investigation. Anyone with information, please get in touch with the Annapolis Police Department at (410) 260-3439.

