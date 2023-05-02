Website Accessibility Tools and AI–A Quick Guide

Currently, it seems that artificial intelligence is everywhere. From more people aiming to set up smart homes to the introduction of ChatGPT 4, it seems that AI will change the world.

Of course, it has more of an impact in the digital world now. AI has the potential to revolutionize website accessibility by automating and enhancing the accessibility testing process, providing more inclusive user experiences, and empowering individuals with disabilities.

Why is this important? If you are putting together a website, you don’t want to exclude people with disabilities from using it. So, if you are curious about how AI can help with website accessibility, read on to learn more.

Automated Accessibility Testing

AI-powered tools can automate the accessibility testing process, reducing the time and cost of manual testing. Websites rank this high in the reviews by Top 5 Accessibility, as these tools can scan a site for accessibility issues, such as missing alternative text for images or incorrect heading structures, and generate a report of the problems found. This allows developers to quickly identify and fix accessibility issues, improving the overall accessibility of the website. So, AI can save a lot of time and money in developing your website and making it more inclusive.

Natural Language Processing

AI-powered natural language processing (NLP) can assist individuals with disabilities in accessing website content by converting text into speech or braille. NLP can also help individuals with cognitive disabilities or learning difficulties by simplifying complex text and providing definitions for difficult words. Also, while it isn’t linked to disabilities and accessibilities, having NLP have a more natural flow in your website can do wonders for your SEO.

Voice Recognition

Using a keyword or phrase to access the internet using an AI assistant, like Siri, has become extremely popular and has a real benefit for people who may have reduced movement or visual issues. Voice recognition technology can enable individuals with mobility impairments to navigate websites using their voice. This technology allows users to access the website content, interact with forms, and complete transactions without needing a keyboard or mouse.

Personalization

AI-powered personalization can improve the user experience for individuals with disabilities by adapting the website to the user’s specific needs. For example, the website can adjust the font size and color contrast based on the user’s visual impairment or provide audio descriptions for videos based on the user’s hearing impairment.

Accessibility Feedback

AI-powered accessibility feedback tools can provide real-time feedback to website developers, highlighting accessibility issues as they occur. This allows developers to quickly identify and address accessibility issues, ensuring that the website is accessible to all users. Again, this can also save a lot of money and time on your end and will also reduce the bounce rate of the website.

Accessibility Compliance Monitoring

AI-powered tools can monitor website accessibility compliance, ensuring that the website meets the latest accessibility standards and regulations. This helps organizations avoid legal and financial penalties while also promoting inclusivity and accessibility.

