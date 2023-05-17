USPS Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint. Mailbox Key Stolen

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the armed robbery of a mail carrier.

On May 16, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery report in the 7800 block of Bruton Court in Glen Burnie.

The victim, a United States Postal Service mail carrier, said a black male suspect approached them. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded the mailbox key. The suspect is described as a black male, possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a face mask, white t-shirt, baggy jeans, armed with a black handgun.

The victim handed the suspect the key, and the suspect fled on foot.

Robberies of postal carriers are on the rise across the country and the USPS is moving to replace master keys with electronic keys.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

