May 17, 2023
Annapolis, US 69 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
Three AACPS Seniors Win National Merit Scholarships Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash Herndon 2023; Chris Paris from Louisville 2:31.51. Class of 2026…Plebes No More Teen Arrested After Armed Carjacking at Annapolis Giant Grocery Store
Local News

USPS Mail Carrier Robbed at Gunpoint. Mailbox Key Stolen

The Anne Arundel County Police are investigating the armed robbery of a mail carrier.

On May 16, 2023, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers responded to a robbery report in the 7800 block of Bruton Court in Glen Burnie.

The victim, a United States Postal Service mail carrier, said a black male suspect approached them. The suspect produced a handgun and demanded the mailbox key. The suspect is described as a  black male, possibly in his 20s, last seen wearing a face mask, white t-shirt, baggy jeans, armed with a black handgun.

The victim handed the suspect the key, and the suspect fled on foot.

Robberies of postal carriers are on the rise across the country and the USPS is moving to replace master keys with electronic keys.

Detectives are investigating the incident and ask that anyone with information contact them at (410) 222-6135 or the Anne Arundel County Police Tip Line at (410) 222-4700.

Previous Article

TOMORROW: Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank

 Next Article

Pride is Around the Corner

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu