Here are four examples of online casinos that are currently giving away free spins to all new players – no strings attached. The free spins are part of the generous new player welcome bonus and can be used to play some of today’s best online slot machines.

Top-rated online casinos with free spins for new players

You’re in luck if you’re looking for a secure online casino with free spins for new players. Here are four highly recommended casino sites that are all giving away a certain amount of free spins to all new players.

All five of these fully licensed online casinos are controlled by responsible companies with great reputations, and they are all offering a minimum 20 free spins no deposit bonus. They include the following trusted sites:

Hot Streak Slots Casino – each new player can get up to 50 free spins to try out the Finn and the Swirly Spin online slot machine from NetEnt (60x wagering requirement attached)

– each new player can get up to 50 free spins to try out the Finn and the Swirly Spin online slot machine from NetEnt (60x wagering requirement attached) Yeti Casino – sign up here today from your desktop or mobile and get up to 23 free spins (40x wagering requirement) to try out the famous Book of Dead online slot from Play’n GO

– sign up here today from your desktop or mobile and get up to 23 free spins (40x wagering requirement) to try out the famous Book of Dead online slot from Play’n GO Betfair Casino – register a new account here right now and get up to 50 Free Spins to try Red Tiger Gaming’s Dynamite Riches online slot machine. This epic free spins bonus comes with ZERO wagering requirements attached

– register a new account here right now and get up to 50 Free Spins to try Red Tiger Gaming’s Dynamite Riches online slot machine. This epic free spins bonus comes with ZERO wagering requirements attached Dr Slots Casino – get up to 20 free spins to try out the Full Metal Jackpot online slot from Slot Factory (40x wagering requirement)

– get up to 20 free spins to try out the Full Metal Jackpot online slot from Slot Factory (40x wagering requirement) Space Wins Casino – sign up to this top online casino today for 50 Free Spins to try out the Starburst online slot from NetEnt (65x wagering requirement attached)

You can find secure links to each casino’s free spins bonus on the official Mr Gamble website.

What are wagering requirements, and why are they attached to bonuses?

Wagering requirements (aka playthrough or rollover requirements) are attached to online casino bonuses today to protect the operator. They stop the player from simply withdrawing their matching deposit bonus money or free spins winnings as soon as they receive it.

If wagering requirements weren’t attached to bonuses and players withdrew their bonus money and spent it elsewhere, it wouldn’t be long before the casino operator went out of business.

As soon as you complete your wagering requirements, if you still have winnings leftover in your account from your bonus, any restrictions that were placed on your withdrawals will be lifted, and the winnings are now yours to keep.

Examples of how wagering requirements work

Let’s take a quick look at how this works. At most online casinos today, the wagering requirement is the amount of money you have to wager before you can withdraw, and it’s usually anywhere from 20x to 70x times the bonus amount.

In other words, if you claim a 100% match bonus worth $/€/£100.00 with a 35x wagering requirement, and you deposit the full $/€/£100.00, you would need to wager the $/€/£100.00 bonus money 35x times ($/€/£3,500) before you could withdraw. It sounds quite steep, but it’s fairly standard practice at online casinos today. Just remember to read through the bonus terms and conditions to find out exactly what you need to do to complete your wagering requirements in as little time as possible (and to avoid disappointment).

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

