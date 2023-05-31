TOMORROW: Leadership Anne Arundel: Opioid Crossroads – Moving Forward A Roundtable Event

Leadership Anne Arundel invites LAA Members and the community to attend a dynamic and thought-provoking discussion on how the county and private organizations are supporting communities impacted by opioids.

“Opioid Crossroads – Moving Forward”, a Community Leadership Roundtable Event

When: Thursday, June 1, 2023, from 8:00am – 10:00am

Where: Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library, 1410 West St., Annapolis, Maryland 21401

Leadership Anne Arundel will present a Community Leadership Roundtable discussion with legal, crisis response, and treatment professionals moderated by Tonii Gedin, Acting Arundel County Health Officer, on how the county and private organizations are supporting communities impacted by opioids.

Moderator:

Tonii Gedin, FLG22, RN, DNP, Acting Health Officer, Anne Arundel County Department of Health

Panel Participants:

Anne Colt Leitess, State’s Attorney for Anne Arundel County

Jen Corbin, Director, Anne Arundel County Mental Health Agency’s Crisis Response System

Jessie Dunleavy, Drug Reform Advocate, Author – “Cover My Dreams in Ink”

Danny Watkins, FLG22, Danny Watkins, Sr. Director, Behavioral Health Nursing and Operations, Anne Arundel Medical Center

Nick Colvin, Luminis Health Pathways, Author – “A Mother’s Man”

Registration: Advanced Registration Required – No Walk-ins

Free for LAA Members

$25 Non-Members/Community at Large

For online registration, visit https://leadershipaa.org

