TOMORROW: Feeding Hope Event to Benefit Anne Arundel County Food Bank

The Anne Arundel County Food Bank will hold its second annual Feeding Hope fundraising event on May 18, 2023, from 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm at Homestead Gardens in Davidsonville. Event proceeds will help the Anne Arundel County Food Bank provide fresh, nutritious food to our neighbors throughout Anne Arundel County. Event attendees will be treated to small plates from eight local restaurants, plus fine wine and beer, and a live band.

M&T Bank is the presenting sponsor of the evening.

“Partnerships are how real, positive impact happens, and the deeper those relationships, the greater the outcomes,” said Moke Wolfe, Senior Vice President, Middle Market Banking. “We are so grateful, not just for the significant difference that the Food Bank makes in Anne Arundel County, but also for the AACFB’s welcoming and inclusive collaboration with M&T Bank as we work together to further their mission. It has been truly wonderful for our team to engage with the AACFB on multiple levels – as sponsors, volunteers, and partners in our community.”

With the end of pandemic-era Federal funding (over $1 million dollars this past year) and the continued high need for supplemental food resources in our community, the Feeding Hope event helps support over 38,000 visits to the AACFB member agency food pantries EACH MONTH. Last fiscal year, the AACFB distributed over 4 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 3.2 million meals, to our Anne Arundel County neighbors and is on track to distribute a similar amount this year.

“Many families in our County are feeling the squeeze on their finances as they are having difficulties keeping up with the rising cost of food,” said Leah Paley, CEO of AACFB. “Your support, whether it is buying tickets for this event, donating, or volunteering in our warehouse, helps put food on the tables of under-resourced families throughout Anne Arundel County, ensuring that they have the nutritious food needed to thrive.”

Many local businesses have stepped up to sponsor AACFB’s Feeding Hope event, including:

Presenting Sponsor: M&T Bank.

M&T Bank. Platinum Sponsors : Homestead Gardens, Liquified Creative, Live! Casino & Hotel, Studio 343, and Wegmans.

: Homestead Gardens, Liquified Creative, Live! Casino & Hotel, Studio 343, and Wegmans. Gold Sponsors: Dietrich Foundation and Fence & Deck Connection.

Dietrich Foundation and Fence & Deck Connection. Silver Sponsors: Atlas Container, Excel Mechanical, Johnson Kia Annapolis, Landmark Roofing, Lawn Doctor Annapolis, and NW Mutual Annapolis.

Atlas Container, Excel Mechanical, Johnson Kia Annapolis, Landmark Roofing, Lawn Doctor Annapolis, and NW Mutual Annapolis. Bronze Sponsors: CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Cindy & Tim O’Neill, Edward F. Herold, Jr., CPA, Huff Insurance, Jessica & Bruce Morgenstern Local Impact Fund, Julie & Gary Applebaum Philanthropic Fund, Ligon & Ligon, Inc., Lisa Smith, Katcef Brothers, Melissa Curtin Coaching, Scott Schuetter, Realtor & Crew, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Signs by Tomorrow, Starry Associates, and Werrlein Properties.

CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, Cindy & Tim O’Neill, Edward F. Herold, Jr., CPA, Huff Insurance, Jessica & Bruce Morgenstern Local Impact Fund, Julie & Gary Applebaum Philanthropic Fund, Ligon & Ligon, Inc., Lisa Smith, Katcef Brothers, Melissa Curtin Coaching, Scott Schuetter, Realtor & Crew, University of Maryland Baltimore Washington Medical Center, Signs by Tomorrow, Starry Associates, and Werrlein Properties. Copper Sponsors: Bank of Glen Burnie, Cheaper Than A Geek, Core Connections, CRN Insurance, Eye on Annapolis, Fishpaws Marketplace, Gable Company, Glen Burnie Elks Lodge, Heritage Baptist Church Food Pantry, Laggini & Associates, Liff, Walsh & Simmons/Eagle Title,Mark & Nancy Hartzell, Petitbon Alarm Company, Rehab 2 Perform, Ring & Ring CPA, Victory Awards and Promotions, and Wildberry Farm + Market.

Joining the sponsors is a team of local restaurants that will offer tastings of their specialty dishes. Restaurants by sponsorship include: Platinum Chef’s Hat Sponsor (dinner plates): David’s Restaurant at Live! Casino & Hotel. Palate Pleasers Sponsors (hors d’oeuvres plates): Bread & Butter Kitchen, Caliente Grill, Fishpaws Marketplace, Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano, Maggiano’s, Sprout, and Westin Annapolis. Sweet Tooth Sponsors (dessert plates): Luna Blu Ristorante Italiano and Wegmans. Libations Sponsors (alcoholic drinks): Breakthru Beverage Group, Caliente Grill, Chesapeake Bartenders, and Katcef Brothers.

Throughout the evening, guests will enjoy music from the Red Betty and the Ruckus, and Master of Ceremonies, Michael Hughes, will inspire giving for all in attendance. A special feature of the event will be the presentation of awards for the Food Bank’s Hunger Heroes, including Lifetime Impact (Rick Smoak and David Petrillo), Commitment to Service (Midshipman Action Group), and Community Partner (Crosby Marketing Communications).

Tickets are $75 per person and can be purchased online at www.aafoodbank.org/feeding-hope.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

