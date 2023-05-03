May 3, 2023
TODAY: Best Breakfast in Town at Chevy’s Fesh Mex!

Where some see an old red barn, leaders at a local addiction recovery facility see potential.  

“We purchased property adjacent to our campus two years ago,” said Tom O’Leary, president, Samaritan House board of directors. “There is a perfect old red barn on the land that will make a great wellness center, meeting space, and office accommodations, but first it needs extensive work.” 

Giving the old barn new life as a wellness center for residents of the Samaritan House is the goal of the 10th Annual Burritos for Beds breakfast benefit on Wednesday, May 3, 7-10 am, at Chevy’s Fresh Mex (2436 Solomons Island Road, Annapolis). The public is invited to enjoy a delicious breakfast and donate to this “barn raising” project. 

Contractors estimate it will cost $75,000 for the space transformation. Samaritan House Board members have pledged to donate half of that amount and are asking supporters to match them in giving. Monetary donations can be made at the event or online at SamaritanHouseAnnapolis.org/giving.  

Samaritan House is a state-certified addiction recovery facility founded in 1971 by a group of men who saw the need for residential addiction recovery care. With the addition of this property, Samaritan House has four houses accommodating 48 residential and transitional clients on 16 wooded acres just off Forest Drive in Annapolis.  

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

