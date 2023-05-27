Tickets On Sale for 26th Annual Eastport a Rockin’ on June 24th



Eastport a Rockin’ celebrates its 26th Anniversary on June 24, 2023, on Second Street and Bay Shore Avenue in the Maritime Republic of Eastport from 11:00 am to 8:00 pm.

Founded in 1997 by James Borchelt, former owner of Café Gurus on Second Street (now called Leeward Market), Eastport a Rockin’ has hosted hundreds of bands from the Annapolis area, including well-known national acts like Jimmie’s Chicken Shack and Good Charlotte, to 26-year veteran bands like Dean Rosenthal and Eastport Oyster Boys, to local ‘new’ favorites Bumpin’ Uglies, Grilled Lincolns and Honey Sol.

“Every year, we have this awesome local music neighborhood event, then give away all the money we’ve raised,” says Jessica Pachler, who has been producing the event for a number of years. “Over the twenty-five years, we have donated over half a million dollars to organizations including the Annapolis Maritime Museum, AM/FM Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians, Eastport Volunteer Fire Department, Eastport Elementary, Annapolis Community Boating, Annapolis Rape Crisis Center, and more.”

This year, Eastport a Rockin’ features nearly 40 local and regional area bands, demonstrating the diversity and breadth of music, not to mention the sheer number of bands and musical talent in the Annapolis area.

Eastport a Rockin’ will host four different stages, “The Annapolis music scene is phenomenal, and Eastport a Rockin’ is proud to work with the many musicians to create an event that celebrates their music, the Annapolis lifestyle, and the sheer amazingness of the place we call home,” said Pachler. “We have bands that have played every year since we started, like the Eastport Oyster Boys, and bands from the Priddy Music Academy and other music schools that are getting their first-ever festival exposure.” Check out the lineup here!

The bands play for the love of the event, the awesome exposure it gives them, and to support the wide variety of charities and local organizations, all within an event that brings them back every year in a kind of Annapolis reunion for those involved. “We boys love being the Cal Ripkens of Eastport a Rockin’…the only band performing at all of the festivals, and it just happens to be the 26th anniversary of the Oyster Boys as well,” says Kevin Brooks of the Eastport Oyster Boys. “Eastport a Rockin’ is a highlight of the summer music concert season for us. We love playing for our homeport fans and fellow music and boaty folks, and we love the young bands and many of Naptown’s best bands all coming together for a great one-day celebration of all things Eastport… Up the Republic!”

Festival patrons are invited to enjoy a day of live performances, delicious food, including seafood from Eastport’s own Wild Country Seafood, unique artists and craft vendors, children’s activities like face painting, moon bounces, and crafts, and much more, all in an unbeatable location, along the Back Creek waterfront in Eastport. Admission to Eastport a Rockin’ is $30 in advance and $40 at the door – kids 12 and under are admitted free of charge, but they must have a ticket. The ticket allows festival patrons to enjoy unlimited music and children’s activities all day in the festival area. In addition, a limited number of VIP tickets are offered, which include draft beer and wine, snacks, a limited edition t-shirt, a personalized cup, two special VIP seating areas, and more goodies. VIP Tickets are $100 in advance and $150 on-site if any remain.

Event sponsors and partners include Buck Distributing, Horn Point Harbor Marina, Miller Lite, Absolute Party Rentals, Mother’s Peninsula Grille, Sailtime, Bay Shore Marine, Wild Country Seafood, Master Arms & Tactical, and DMV Distributing. Additional sponsors are always welcome!

Beneficiaries include the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park, Eastport 36 Volunteer Fire Department, Annapolis Middle School, Eastport Elementary School, and AM/FM Annapolis Musicians Fund for Musicians.

Eastport a Rockin’ takes place on June 24, 2023, from 11 am – 8 pm. The Main Entrance is at the corner of Second Street and Eastern Ave, with a VIP and General Admission Advance Purchase Entrance at 105 Eastern Ave. The Festival takes place on Second Street between Eastern Ave and Back Creek, along Bay Shore Avenue, at the Maritime Museum, and in the Horn Point Harbor Marina. For music lineup, ticket sales, food, activities, and more information, visit the website at www.eastportarockin.com.

