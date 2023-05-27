Tickets are On Sale Now for the 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash

Soak in the sounds of Key West with musicians that shaped a lifestyle. Peter Mayer, Doyle Grisham, and Eric Darken (touring and recording members of Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band), along with world-class musicians Scott Kirby and John Frinzi to name a few. New this year, the Floating Collective band comprised of three legacies of the Coral Reefer Band – Mick Utley, Brendan Mayer, and Erin McAnally will start the fun. JD Spradlin, host of Radio Margaritaville, will, once again, will be the emcee of this year’s spectacular Boatyard Beach Bash at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park.

Are you in for a great night on the beach along the shores of Back Creek at the Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park?

Well, then you will want to get your tickets early for this ALWAYS sold-out event– The 18th Annual Boatyard Beach Bash on September 9th from 4:30 pm to 10:00 pm!

General admission tickets include an open bar and a delicious meal! Ticket proceeds benefit the Annapolis Maritime Museum’s education programs.

This event is generously sponsored by:

Get your tickets today before they sell out!

