Three Teens Rob Kiosk, Assault Employee at Westfield Annapolis

The Anne Arundel County Police are searching for three teens that robbed a kiosk in the Westfield Annapolis mall and assaulted an employee.

On May 4, 2023, at approximately 3:30 pm, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to a report of a robbery that just occurred at the Persian Imported kiosk at the Annapolis Mall.

Three suspects entered the mall through the JC Penny store and moved directly toward the kiosk. One of the suspects immediately began damaging the display as they proceeded toward the register, pushing the employee away from the kiosk.

The suspects were able to remove an undetermined amount of currency from the register.

As the suspects started to flee, they were confronted by a second employee whom they physically assaulted and knocked to the ground.

All three suspects, all wearing dark clothing, fled through the JC Penny and were last seen entering an orange Toyota RAV4 sport utility vehicle.

