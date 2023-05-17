May 17, 2023
Local News

Three AACPS Seniors Win National Merit Scholarships

Rachel Mohammed of Crofton High School, Caleb Oh of South River High School, and Aleah Dinmore of Arundel High School are the recipients of a coveted scholarship from the National Merit Scholarship Corporation. The seniors were chosen from a talented group of 15,000 students from across the country and are among 44 from the state of Maryland who will each receive a single-payment scholarship worth $2,500 to pursue post-secondary studies. Mohamed plans to study mechanical engineering, Oh intends to study mathematics, and Dinmore plans to study computer science.

Students earn the honor based on their excellent academic records, standardized test performances, school and community leadership, essay submissions, and high school recommendations.

With other corporate-sponsored scholarships already awarded and college-sponsored scholarship winners to be announced throughout the spring and summer, the National Merit Scholarship Corporation will award nearly $28 million to about 7,100 outstanding high school seniors in this year’s competition.

Rev Those Engines for 13th Annual Fashion for a Cause

