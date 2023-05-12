THIS WEEKEND: Paca Garden Plant Sale

Historic Annapolis will hold its annual William Paca Garden Plant Sale on Mother’s Day weekend, May 13 and 14, 2023.

Whether you have a sunny or shady garden, or are yearning for bright, annual color, long lived trees and shrubs, and dependable color that will return every year, there is something for you at the Paca Garden Plant Sale. Looking for low-maintenance, native plants? Want to feed the birds and bees? Interested in fresh, home-grown vegetables? Join us for this beloved tradition, find the perfect plants for you, and take home a piece of history!

Perennial offerings are focused on native flowers this year. In addition to old favorites, new offerings include white turtlehead, monkey flower, New York ironweed and Culver’s root. Though their delicate blooms have faded, pick out some hard-to-find spring treasures like Virginia bluebells and bleeding heart that can be tucked into your garden and will delight you for many years to come. Dependable choices for shady gardens include ferns, hostas, Japanese windflowers and woodland phlox, while iris, sun drops and pinks are just a few of the bright colors for a sunny space. Sunny spaces will also shine with annuals such as cockscomb, coleus, dahlias, salvia, Mexican sunflowers, and zinnias. Vines like Grandpa Ott’s morning glory bring color in the vertical dimension while moonflower will fill your summer evening with fragrance, and this is the best place to find everyone’s favorite hyacinth bean vine.

Woody plants available are lovely spring bloomers, Japanese pieris and spirea. Native oakleaf hydrangea and maple-leaf viburnum are low-maintenance and each add color to the garden in their own time. Native honeysuckle is not invasive and will attract both beneficial insects and hummingbirds. Take history home with a bald cypress, propagated from the specimen in the Paca Garden, or a Washington’s Buckeye, offspring of a tree discovered by George Washington in the Allegheny mountains.

Cooking will be an adventure this summer with nine tomato varieties in many colors. The Micro Tom is small enough to fit into a hanging basket! Eight pepper varieties range from a sweet red bell to hot Hungarian wax. Colorful Swiss chard is back again, while East Indian lemon grass will inspire you to try Thai cuisine at home. And everything will be more flavorful with fresh basil, thyme, dill or rosemary!

Sale hours are Saturday, May 13 from 10 am to 4 pm, and Sunday, May 14 from 12 pm to 4 pm. Entry to the Paca Garden Plant Sale is free, and located at 1 Martin Street in Annapolis. Members of Historic Annapolis receive early admission at 9:30 am on Saturday, and a discount on their order. Gardeners will be on hand to recommend choices for your growing conditions.

The Paca Garden Plant Sale catalog will be available beginning April 28 online at annapolis.org, or printed copies will be available for $5 at the William Paca House (186 Prince George Street) and the Museum of Historic Annapolis (99 Main Street). Following the in-person sale, a portion of the plants will also be sold online at annapolis.org beginning May 22, with curbside pick up the following weekend at the garden.

Proceeds from the Paca Garden Plant Sale benefit the programs of Historic Annapolis and the William Paca Garden.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

