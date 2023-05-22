There’s a New Vet In Town. Western Shore Veterinary Hospital Cuts Ribbon

Western Shore Veterinary Hospital – part of the successful Queenstown Veterinary Hospital (QVH) family – officially opened for business on May 10, 2023, with a ribbon-cutting ceremony attended by more than 100 dignitaries, staff, friends, family members, pet owners, and, of course, pets. Dr. Marianne Bailey, the owner of both hospitals, stood side-by-side at the 910-C Bestgate Road facility with her associate, Dr. Colleen McCafferty, and the entire Western Shore team to ceremonially cut a gold ribbon with six pairs of gold scissors as attendees clapped and, in some cases, barked!

“Thank you for coming to our ribbon cutting and open house today,” Dr. Bailey said, flanked by her husband, Keith and their family members. “I’m overwhelmed by the response and so thankful for everyone’s support. This beautiful facility was designed by Mark Moore from FMD architects. The buildout was completed by my brother’s company, Generation Properties. It’s rare that a builder, architect, and owner all work together as well as we did. We had a great team, and I think you’ll be impressed with how much we fit into a small space.

“I’d like to thank my staff from Queenstown Veterinary Hospital for putting up with me through this process.” Dr. Bailey added. “If you’ve never been to QVH, I hope you will visit sometime. The staff there is the best around, providing excellent patient care and customer service. Thanks to my amazing team here at Western Shore, who were excited to join a brand-new veterinary practice. Emily Otterbacher is our practice manager, and Dr. McCafferty joins us from Pasadena. I am grateful for their leadership and expertise.

“Lastly,” she concluded, “I want to thank my family for their never-ending support and patience with me. There were many family trips to the new hospital as the kids played around construction equipment and picked out which room was ‘their’ office. We are so pleased to be here in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County.”

The dignitaries on hand Wednesday included Tiyana Parker from Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman’s Office, T. Adriana Lee from Maryland Comptroller Brooke Lierman’s office, Josh Paper from Delegate Dana Jones’ office, and Anita Dewling and Steve Adams from the Anne Arundel Economic Development Corporation. Parker and Lee brought citations and presented them to Dr. Bailey and her team.

Queenstown Veterinary Hospital was established more than 30 years ago. Dr. Bailey took over the practice in 2014. She skillfully navigated QVH through the COVID pandemic and became so successful that she chose to open Western Shore Veterinary Hospital this year close to her Annapolis home.

Western Shore Veterinary Hospital began seeing patients last month.

Photo(L-R): Jen Norman, Dr. Stephanie Chabalko, Barbara Schreiber, Megan Flaherty, Dr. Marianne Bailey, Dr. Colleen McCafferty, and Emily Otterbacher

