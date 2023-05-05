Preseason is an exciting time for MLB fans and a lot of that is down to the rookies that are set to make an impact. You could place a bet on who you think is going to win Rookie of the Year and that begins with a lot of research. If you are looking forward all the way to the world series, you should be able to set your sights on some leading MLB rookies who look set to lead their team to glory. Here, we will look at the most anticipated MLB rookies of the 2023 season.

Outfielders

If you are looking towards outfielders, then cast an eye on Jordan Walker and Corbin Carroll for the Cardinals and Diamondbacks respectively.

Jordan Walker (Cardinals)

There is a lot of talk behind Jordan Walker and rightly so. He has all the ingredients to have a great season, from his throwing arm to hitting, speed to sheer power. The Cardinals have a great player on their hands, that he’s a rookie means he should get even better. Should he simply improve on the skills that he already has then Walker could turn out to be some player indeed.

Corbin Carroll (Diamondbacks)

If you are looking for a well-rounded yet advanced outfielder then look no further than Corbin Carroll. He impressed in a short debut in 2022 and pretty much took the Minor League by storm. This is a player that should have everything you expect in a rookie and more which says a lot about his prospects.

Infielders

For infielders, consider Anthony Volpe for the Yankees and Gunnar Henderson for the Orioles.

Anthony Volpe (Yankees)

There is always pressure playing for the Yankees yet Volpe should learn how to handle it. A lot of that is down to his multifaceted appeal due to his power and bat-to-ball performance. There may be more promising looking rookies due to Volpe’s slow starts in each of the last two seasons. Once he fully adjusts, you should keep an eye on him.

Gunnar Henderson (Orioles)

At third base, consider Gunnar Henderson who is one of the big hopes for the O’s going into 2023. That’s pressure yet he already looks well-polished as a proficient hitter who looks to secure his role in the coming season.

From Japan

It should be interesting to see how both Masataka Yoshida and Kodai Senga apply themselves after impressing in Japan.

Masataka Yoshida (Red Sox)

Yoshida comes straight from the NPB already having established himself as a star rookie on one side of the Pacific Ocean. In the MLB, he should be a consistent weapon to be deployed offensively and he already looks well on his way to full development. The main appeal comes from how varied his attack can be. Though he’s hardly the fastest or largest, he’s still hit over .320 in his last five seasons and consistently hits the 20s when it comes to home runs.

Kodai Senga (Mets)

The main reason for looking out for Kodai Senga is his ‘ghost forkball’ pitch delivery. Watch how it drops right at the final second while it can be sent at a variety of speeds then located in and out of a strike zone. That fastball can already be found in the relatively high 90s yet then you can look out for his sweeping slider and a formidable cutter. In the NPB, Senga went 87-44 over 11 years resulting in a 2.59 ERA from 1,089 innings and looks to continue that performance.

From The Brewers

The Brewers themselves have two standout rookies that you can expect to make an impact in the 2023 season.

Joey Wiemer

If you remember Dwight Evans who played for the Red Sox in the Seventies, you should be a big fan of the throwing arm of Joey Weimer. The Brewers have a weapon on their hands and base runners know it. You can expect Weimer to go for every ball that looks to be in reach with a decent defensive offering. When he does connect, there is some veritable raw power to admire and remains someone who can steal a base.

Brice Turang

Brice Turang already looks like an advanced player and a rookie beyond his tender years. With a quick speed, good range on his defense in both directions, and a strong arm, he comes with high energy. Expect to see pitchers pushed deep and several battles played at each at-bat with plenty of double-plays with his partner, Willy Adames.

Summary

For Fanduel MLB, there are plenty of promising rookies to look out for going into the 2023 season. Some of them have already shown why their team has pinned so many of their hopes on their performance going into the new season. The Brewers alone have two of the most standout rookies to consider yet take the time to look at those who began plying their trade in Japan like Masataka Yoshida and Kodai Senga. Whether they are outfielders or infielders, there are plenty of prospects out there if you want to pin your hopes on one for Rookie of the Year.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

