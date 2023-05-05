The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pets of the Week

Meet Mya! She is the star of this week’s Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru, and trust me, she wants to go home with you!

Mya is a 5-year-old black and white Japanese Chin who is completely content no matter where she is. This pup would be perfect in ANY home–kids, seniors, singles, couples, you name it.

And because she is a toy breed, there is little maintenance–food, drink, occasional walks, and lot’s of cuddles. We discussed her shedding and Kelly says she did not see any, but the Internet says that she will shed, but has some genetics that greatly reduce it and that a good weekly brushing can eliminate most of it. Also they are partially hypo-allergenic!

She has the most adorable tongue that seems to always hang our of the left side of her mouth and as Blly said, “she looks like that crazy old Aunt we all have.” She does have a bit of glaucoma so she does require eyedrops but the SPCA is having that checked out with a specialist right now.

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Mya?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

