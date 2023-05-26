The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet two-year-old Gracie! She is the star of this week’s Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru, and while shy and a bit scared, when she comes out of her shell–watch out for cuteness overload!

They think Gracie combines a Bulldog, with a Frenchie, and maybe a little bit of Maltese in the mix. It sounds like an odd combination, but with a silky coat and tufted ears, she is a looker! She also has a lot of bulldog traits, namely, the stature; when she came in, I was singing the Kibbles & Bits jingle in my head!

We are also joined by Sophie, the Fostering Coordinator, who explains the fostering program and is hoping to find a foster home for Gracie until she is adopted because she is still very unsure of her surroundings and needs some time to be in a home to become thoroughly socialized.

Gracie was not terribly active and was not thrilled to be on the podcast–she just sat quietly in her chair, waiting for it to be done! But she did appreciate the lovin’ and pets before she left us!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Gracie?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you want to meet or adopt any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

