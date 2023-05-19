The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Joy Miracle! She is the star of this week’s Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru, and she is the most unique guest we have had!

When Kelly walked into the room with Joy Miracle, we were gobsmacked. Joy Miracle is a 4-month-old Sphynx and is one of the strangest-looking creatures we have seen. But, she had a heart of gold, was playful, inquisitive, and apparently, the Sphynx cats are very in-demand.

With a bit of Googling, we learned that aside from the occasional bath, no special care is needed for a hairless cat other than ensuring she is warm in the winter and using sunscreen if out in the sun. During the fall and winter, experts suggest having plenty of blankets or beds so they can snuggle and keep warm.

Joy Miracle, like most hairless cats, is a snuggler and is happy to absorb some of her human’s body heat! But no complaints here. To be honest, once you get over the surreal texture of the skin, she is a fantastic and loving companion!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Joy Miracle?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you want to meet or adopt any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

