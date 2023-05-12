The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week

Meet Bubba! He is the star of this week’s Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week, sponsored by Annapolis Subaru, and trust me, he wants to go home with you!

Bubba is a 5-year-old black pure-bred Shih Tzu who is just as full of pep and energy as he is chill. Take him for a long walk and then chill out on the couch when you are done!

And a fun fact- Shih Tzus have hair and not fur, so they do not shed any more than any female humans in the house. And they are hypo-allergenic so for those typically allergic to dogs, Bubba is a great choice!

He was perfectly comfortable standing up and begging to sit on my lap and he was to have the leash put on for outdoor playtime! Bubba would be perfectly happy in a fur-ever home with kids, a couple, or a single.

We learned that Bubba was a gift from one friend to another and the receiving friend was just not ready for a dog. For the record, surprise gifting a pet is rarely a good idea. Sure, surprise the kids, but with the understanding that the adult in the house made the decision!

And when I heard we were talking to Bubba, I pictured a pittie or maybe a boxer-type dog; so I was surprised with a Shih Tzu, but in the end, (at least in my mind) Bubba is a fantastic name for this little guy. And about the photos below. He was always on the move and the dark eyes and the dark fur masked his cuteness!

Do you have a place in your home and heart for Bubba?

Apply HERE

Want to make an appointment with the SPCA of Anne Arundel County to meet and adopt a dog, cat, or small animal? Animal viewing at the main shelter is available Tuesday – Sundays from 11 am to 4 pm. Small animals and cats can be viewed at the Paws at the Mall boutique in the Annapolis Mall! If you are interested in meeting or adopting any animal, you can learn more about their adoption process here.

Some helpful shelter resources:

SPCA of AA County website: aacspca.org

Viewing adoptable animals: aacspca.org/adoptable-animal-search

Want to foster an animal? Here are the details!

Phone number: 410-268-4388

Email for adoption applications: [email protected]

The SPCA of Anne Arundel County thanks ALL of their volunteers, donators, and partners – especially Annapolis Subaru – who continues to support their mission of finding homes for all the adoptable pets of Anne Arundel County.

Do you think a Subaru is right for you and your furry friends?

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

