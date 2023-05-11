That’s a Lot of Burritos! Samaritan House Smashes Goal!

Over 150 people flocked to Chevy’s Fresh Mex in Annapolis last week to eat breakfast and make donations to support Samaritan House, a state-certified addiction recovery facility.

Organizers set a $75,000 fundraising goal- the amount needed to renovate a barn on the property, making it a wellness center for clients. At the end of the three-hour event, $68,000 was raised from in-person donations and online contributions via samaritanhouseannapolis.org, Donations following the breakfast brought the final tally to $90,000.

“Once again we are deeply appreciative of the phenomenal support,” said Tom O’Leary, president of the Samaritan House board of directors. “Our generous donors, board of directors and community members are making a tremendous impact on addiction recovery work in Anne Arundel County.”

Samaritan House was founded in 1971 by a group of men in recovery who saw the need for residential addiction recovery care. After receiving state certification in 1986, Samaritan House moved from its West Street location to property on Greenbriar Lane, just off Forest Drive in Annapolis. This 16-acre property includes two residence halls, accommodating 28 program residents, and two transitional homes for 20 men who have completed the program but need temporary housing before returning to the community. For more information, seesamaritanhouseannapolis.org

