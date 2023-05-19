May 19, 2023
Annapolis, US 71 F
Expand search form
Homestead Gardens Spring
Menu
LATEST NEWS
5 Father’s Day Gifts for the Gym-Loving Dad Susan O’Brien Named to Board of Brendan Sailing If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News! The Canines & Crosstreks Adoptable Pet of the Week Bonus Podcast: What to Expect Out of the Bowie Baysox in 2023
Local News

Susan O’Brien Named to Board of Brendan Sailing

 Brendan Sailing, a nonprofit organization that helps youth with learning differences build confidence, self-esteem, and skills while learning to sail, announces the election of Susan M. O’Brien to its Board of Directors for a three-year term. 

“Susan’s vast media and community relations experience in public and nonprofit sectors is a tremendous asset to our organization,” said Board Chairman and Founder James P. Muldoon. “Her enthusiasm for helping connect young people with learning differences to the Chesapeake and local waterways will also help grow our reach and impact with families throughout the region.” 

For over 30 years, Susan has achieved outreach, policy, and legislative goals for numerous nonprofits, state agencies and the City of Annapolis. A longtime resident of Anne Arundel County, she spent several years at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, where she was able to combine her love of outdoor education with her professional skills. She also served as a media and legislative consultant to several organizations supporting individuals with developmental disabilities. 

“Brendan Sailing has significantly transformed the lives of hundreds of children with unique needs through its innovative and groundbreaking approach to sailing and I cannot wait to help more families discover the lasting benefits of this organization and its dedicated volunteers and instructors,” said Susan. “The years I spent helping individuals with disabilities gain access to greater services are some of the hallmarks of my career. This community has incredible unmet needs for recreation and engagement outdoors and I cannot wait to help grow this life-changing organization.” 

Previous Article

If You Aren’t Listening to our the Daily News Brief, You Are Missing Half of the News!

 Next Article

5 Father’s Day Gifts for the Gym-Loving Dad

EOA Staff

EOA Staff

View articles

Eye On Annapolis is a community based site focusing strictly on Anne Arundel County. These staff postings are general news postings made by our team of bloggers throughout the day and are not attributed to any one particular staff person.

You might be interested in …

Eastport A Rockin

Eastport A Rockin

Freding Hope

Freding Hope

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

AHD-230-300×300-English-FA

ThirdEyeComics

ThirdEyeComics

ABC Events 2023

ABC Events 2023

Hospice of Chesapeake

Hospice of Chesapeake

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Alpha_BannerAds_2021_130x240 A

Rams Head

http://bit.ly/RHOSPost1

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

AFSB Mortgage 15-30

Maryland Hall

Maryland Hall

Caliente

Caliente Grill

ThirdEyeGames

ThirdEyeGames

Liquified Creative

Liquified Creative

ICONS_EOA300x300

ICONS_EOA300x300

Please Subscribe

Solar Energy

Solar Energy

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

AnnapolisSubaru-LovesPets_1600x900

MHEC 2022

MHEC 2022

Paca Girlfriends 2023

Paca Girlfriends 2023

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

FFAC 500 x 500 GIF

CTM Midsummer

CTM Midsummer

KB Free delivery

KB Free delivery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

Chesepiooc Real Ale Brewery

KB True Value bird

KB True Value bird

Irish Rest Company

Irish Rest Company

BoatDonationAMM

BoatDonationAMM

submitevent

submitevent

Baysox

Bowie Baysox

KB Arborcoat Freebie

KB Arborcoat Freebie

Evolve Direct Primary

Evolve Direct Primary

Zachary’s

Zachary’s

merisign-ad

merisign-ad

Covington ALsina

Covington ALsina

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

AnnapolisMakerspace300x309

BeeprBuzz

BeeprBuzz

DMV Weather

DMV Weather
Close Menu