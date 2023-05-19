Susan O’Brien Named to Board of Brendan Sailing

Brendan Sailing, a nonprofit organization that helps youth with learning differences build confidence, self-esteem, and skills while learning to sail, announces the election of Susan M. O’Brien to its Board of Directors for a three-year term.

“Susan’s vast media and community relations experience in public and nonprofit sectors is a tremendous asset to our organization,” said Board Chairman and Founder James P. Muldoon. “Her enthusiasm for helping connect young people with learning differences to the Chesapeake and local waterways will also help grow our reach and impact with families throughout the region.”

For over 30 years, Susan has achieved outreach, policy, and legislative goals for numerous nonprofits, state agencies and the City of Annapolis. A longtime resident of Anne Arundel County, she spent several years at the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, where she was able to combine her love of outdoor education with her professional skills. She also served as a media and legislative consultant to several organizations supporting individuals with developmental disabilities.

“Brendan Sailing has significantly transformed the lives of hundreds of children with unique needs through its innovative and groundbreaking approach to sailing and I cannot wait to help more families discover the lasting benefits of this organization and its dedicated volunteers and instructors,” said Susan. “The years I spent helping individuals with disabilities gain access to greater services are some of the hallmarks of my career. This community has incredible unmet needs for recreation and engagement outdoors and I cannot wait to help grow this life-changing organization.”

