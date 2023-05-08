 St. Martin’s Hosts Icons in Transformation Art Exhibit Benefiting Ukrainian Refugees April 21 – June 11

St. Martin’s Evangelical Lutheran Church (St. Martin’s) is hosting the internationally acclaimed traveling art exhibit ICONS in Transformation, featuring contemporary works by expressionist Ludmila Pawlowska, April 23 through June 11, 2023, on Sundays (Noon to 2 p.m.), Wednesdays (4-7 p.m.), and Saturdays (10 a.m.- 2 p.m.). This exhibit is free and open to the public, with the artist’s proceeds benefiting Ukrainian refugees.

“The war in Ukraine is very personal to me as my mother was Ukrainian, and many of my relatives and friends were forced to flee their homes,” Pawlowska shares. “This is why I’m donating my proceeds to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) and CARE International, to provide life-saving protections to those forced from their homes.”

The exhibit has traveled throughout cathedrals, churches, and museums in Europe and for the last decade, has toured in the United States. More than 2 million people worldwide have experienced this transformative art exhibit. Now ICONS in Transformation is debuting in Annapolis for the first time, showcasing Pawlowska’s unique medium of three-dimensional paintings depicting light, love, spirituality, and time.

“We’re hosting this magnificent 150-piece art exhibit to prompt a deeper reflection on faith and the spiritual journey while supporting Ukrainian refugees,” St. Martin’s Pastor Dave Oravec said. “During a particularly difficult time of global conflict and anxiety, we hope this art provides a platform to process these complexities and encourage dialogue.”

ICONS in Transformation is open and available to the public April 23 – June 11, 2023 Wednesdays, 4 to 7pm, Saturdays, 10 am to 2 pm, and Sundays, Noon to 2 pm . Private group tours are available by appointment only; for group arrangements, please contact 410-757-5090.

To learn more visit www.stmartinsannapolis.org/icons

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

