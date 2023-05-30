Spring Boat Shows a Resounding Success

Boating season is well underway on the Chesapeake Bay as the final day of April closed out the second spring boating exhibition produced by the Annapolis Boat Shows. The Bay Bridge Boat Show welcomed show-goers to the eastern shore for a beautiful weekend of boats, parties, education, and fun! The premiering Elling E6 and Hylas M47 were the showstoppers. Yet, the range of new and pre-owned boats on display meant there was something for everyone.

“Our exhibitors brought a huge line-up of boats to this year’s Bay Bridge Show making this the biggest one yet,” said Sheila Jones, General Manager of the Annapolis Boat Shows. “We had over 275 boats ranging from family runabouts to hot fishing boats to offshore luxury cruisers and many options in between.”

The addition of the Queen Anne’s County stage was a hit for show guests looking to enjoy the show’s nightly entertainment. Content creators Captain Boomies, MJ Sailing, and Ryan & Sophie Sailing kicked off the packed evening schedule, followed by the Dave Tieff Band and Weird Science performances. The stage also served as home for the show’s daily seminars hosted by Chesapeake Bay Magazine and the Annapolis School of Seamanship. On Saturday, young anglers gathered to learn from fishing experts through hands-on demonstrations, and anglers young and old enjoyed seminars organized by FishTalk Magazine and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland. Again this year, show-goers got out on the water to test new boats from the PropTalk Demo Dock.

Two weeks later, in true sailor fashion , show attendees braved mother nature’s elements to climb aboard monohulls and multihulls docked alongside the Annapolis waterfront for the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show sponsored by Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County. Shoreside tent vendors enjoyed the uptick in foot traffic as guests splurged on new accessories, gear, and boating essentials while taking a break from the rain. A drier forecast the second day of the show brought a flood of show guests ready to enjoy a beautiful, cool day downtown. The gates were packed, exhibitors were chatting nonstop with potential buyers, and drinks were flowing from the tasting tent. The sun arrived just in time for Captain Boomies to kick off the Boaters for the Bay reception, sponsored by Biosafe, where representatives from the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, Chesapeake Conservancy, and Coastal Conservation Association Maryland were honored for their conservation efforts.

Boating clubs, charter companies, and new features at both shows generated additional interest, and as always, the shows offered the chance to catch up with marine professionals and friends. Educational courses and free seminars catering to the first-time boater, such as the First Sail Workshop and On-Water Training by BoatU.S. Foundation, were heavily attended. As a special treat, BMW was on site at both shows offering test drives of new models including two all-electric vehicles.

As they do every spring, the team at the Annapolis Boat Shows wraps up their April shows and dives right in to work on their fall shows. More boats, more gear, and more new features are in the works, so mark your calendars. The Annapolis Powerboat Show is set for October 5 – 8, followed by the Annapolis Sailboat Show October 12 – 15. For more information, please visit AnnapolisBoatShows.com.

