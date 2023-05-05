May 5, 2023
Sports

Severn River Women’s Rugby Headed to Semi-Finals

Congrats to the Severn River Women’s Rugby Team!

The Severn River Women’s Rugby Team, a D2 Club Women’s team based out of Severna Park, MD, competed in the Mid-Atlantic Super Regionals Championship competition on April 30, 2023, and won, securing their spot in the Semi-Finals Final Four game in St. Louis, Missouri on June 1, 2023.

The team made it to the final four in 2012 in Florida, and again in 2014 in Pennsylvania. Nearly a decade later, they are returning to the Semi-Finals, and need help fundraising to assist with travel expenses!

Donations to the team for the Nationals trip can be made at http://www.severnriverrugby.org/donate.

