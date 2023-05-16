Seventeen Vehicles Broken Into Overnight in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Overnight, between May 14, 2023, and May 15, 2023, seventeen vehicles were broken into in the Parole and Hunt Meadow communities of Annapolis:
- Unit Block of Carver Street
- 300 Block of Center Street
- Unit Block of Dorsey Avenue
- Unit Block of Hicks Avenue
- 100 Block of Holeclaw Street
- 400 B lock of Oaklawn Avenue
- 300 Block of Carriage Run Road
- 1600 Block of Hunt Meadow Drive
- 300 Block of Winding Ridge Road
Police say there were no signs of forced entry to any vehicles, indicating they were left unlocked or with the windows down. Items were removed from some, but not all, vehicles. Please remember to lock your vehicles and remove any valuables from plain sight.