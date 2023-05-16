Seventeen Vehicles Broken Into Overnight in Annapolis

The Annapolis Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle break-ins. Overnight, between May 14, 2023, and May 15, 2023, seventeen vehicles were broken into in the Parole and Hunt Meadow communities of Annapolis:

Unit Block of Carver Street

300 Block of Center Street

Unit Block of Dorsey Avenue

Unit Block of Hicks Avenue

100 Block of Holeclaw Street

400 B lock of Oaklawn Avenue

300 Block of Carriage Run Road

1600 Block of Hunt Meadow Drive

300 Block of Winding Ridge Road

Police say there were no signs of forced entry to any vehicles, indicating they were left unlocked or with the windows down. Items were removed from some, but not all, vehicles. Please remember to lock your vehicles and remove any valuables from plain sight.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

