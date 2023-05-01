May 1, 2023
Business

Sandy Farms: New Luxury Apartments Now Leasing in Severn

Anne Arundel-based real estate developer Attman Holdings and Bozzuto, one of the top-rated property management companies in the country, announced today the start of leasing for The Residences at Sandy Farms, an upscale luxury residential apartment community in Severn, Md.

Anne Arundel County’s newest community, located immediately southeast of the Telegraph Road (Rt. 170/Rt. 100 interchange) along Sandy Farm Road (7900 Erin Michele Parkway, Severn, MD 21144), offers unmatched amenities, spacious residences, and resort-style living, all in an ideal, transit-oriented location convenient to Baltimore, Annapolis and Washington, D.C.

“The Residences at Sandy Farms is unlike any property recently developed in Anne Arundel County,” said Jonathan Attman, principal of Attman Holdings. “With its rich amenities, high-end finishes, and location, it is the pinnacle of its class out of anything built in the area. From professionals and families to empty nesters and students, this community caters to various lifestyles by offering sophisticated living that allows residents to work, live and play.”

Apartment homes range from one- to three-bedroom floorplans, from 785 to 1,482 square feet. All apartments feature nine- to 12-foot ceilings, oversized windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, subway tile backsplashes, expansive closets and cabinet space, and ceiling fans in the living room. Select floorplans include balconies and kitchen islands.

With community at the heart of The Residences at Sandy Farms, residents will enjoy a range of premium amenities, including a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog spa, game room, storage units, and a business center to meet the needs of those who are working from home, as well as a 5,933-square-foot, two-story clubhouse. Outdoor amenities include a nature trail and two outdoor courtyards, home to a resort-style swimming pool, fire pits, grilling stations, playground, Bocce court, and putting greens.

The Residences at Sandy Farms is located close to grocery stores, schools, shopping, and parks and offers residents easy access to all that Anne Arundel County and its surrounding areas have to offer.

Information about the community and leasing details are available at www.livesandyfarms.com.

