May 8, 2023
Homestead Gardens Spring
Local News

Police Identify Annapolis Man and Riva Couple as Victims/Suspect in Friday's Shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police have released the names of the suspect and the two victims who all died on Friday in a triple shooting at the Annapolis Town Center.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 2:00 pm, Annd Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect shot a male and female in the parking lot; he then shot himself.

The female victim and the male suspect were pronounced deceased on the scene. The male victim fled to a neighboring shopping center and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The deceased were identified as:

  • George Michael Pertrullo | 38 | of Annapolis (victim)
  • Alexandra Abbott Huff | 34 | of Riva (victim)
  • George Edward Huff | 42 | of Riva (suspect)

These were the sixth and seventh homicides of the 2023 in Anne Arundel County.

