Police Identify Annapolis Man and Riva Couple as Victims/Suspect in Friday’s Shooting

The Anne Arundel County Police have released the names of the suspect and the two victims who all died on Friday in a triple shooting at the Annapolis Town Center.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 2:00 pm, Annd Arundel County Police officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Somerville Road in Annapolis.

Upon arrival, officers learned that a male suspect shot a male and female in the parking lot; he then shot himself.

The female victim and the male suspect were pronounced deceased on the scene. The male victim fled to a neighboring shopping center and was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives are investigating and ask anyone with any information to call 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700.

The deceased were identified as:

George Michael Pertrullo | 38 | of Annapolis (victim)

Alexandra Abbott Huff | 34 | of Riva (victim)

George Edward Huff | 42 | of Riva (suspect)

These were the sixth and seventh homicides of the 2023 in Anne Arundel County.

Wondering where the comments are? We encourage you to use the share buttons below and start the conversation on your own!

Tweet

Email

Print

