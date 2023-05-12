Out With Fuddruckers, In With Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel has signed a long-term ground lease to construct a brand-new approximately 9,100 SF restaurant with over 1,300 SF outdoor patio/porch space on the 1.35 Acre pad site located at Annapolis Restaurant Park on the parcel that was the former Fuddruckers.

.Cracker Barrel is currently working through the permitting with Anne Arundel County, with an expected opening in late 2024. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. , established in 1969 in Lebanon, Tennessee, operates over 665 company-owned locations throughout 42 states. The restaurant serves home-style country food such as meatloaf and home and homemade chicken n’ dumplings and made-from-scratch biscuits using an old family recipe. The authentic old country store offers an array of items, including rockers and home goods, food, games, music, books, clothing and accessories, and collectibles.

John Rosso at RossoCRE represented Annapolis Mall Shopping Center Company LLC, the Annapolis Restaurant Park owner, and brokered the deal. This is the 2nd restaurant pad site Rosso Commercial has brokered in recent years on behalf of the Restaurant Park, including Uncle Julio’s (which replaced the closed Famous Dave’s site). Annapolis Restaurant Park is a 12-acre Town Center zoned property that includes Uncle Julios, Smashing Grapes, Red Lobster, Crowne Plaza Hotel, Wells Fargo and the soon-to-be-constructed Cracker Barrel.

