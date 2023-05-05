Odenton Man Killed in Early Morning Crash

A 21-year-old Odenton man was killed early this morning when his car veered off the road and crashed into several trees.

On May 5, 2023, at approximately 2:00 AM, Anne Arundel County Police officers responded to the area of Waugh Chapel Road near Haymeadow Court for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

A 2014 Chevrolet Camaro, operated by Collin Acklin, 21, of Odenton, was traveling westbound on Waugh Chapel Road approaching Haymeadow Court when, for yet-to-be-determined reasons, the vehicle left the right side of the roadway and struck several trees.

The driver was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was pronounced deceased at the scene by Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

